Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Niska sprzedaż nieruchomości w Nowej Rudzie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 8 września, 2024 Miasto 0

Nowa Ruda, malownicze miasto w Polsce, ogłosiła kolejne przetargi na sprzedaż swoich nieruchomości. Jednym z nich jest niewielka działka na górze św. Anny, która idealnie nadaje się na parking. Niestety, mimo obniżenia ceny, nikt nie okazał zainteresowania tą ofertą.

W takich sytuacjach potencjalni inwestorzy muszą najpierw przygotować biznesplan, aby ocenić możliwości zysków i kosztów. Bez takiej analizy, nikt nie zdecyduje się na taką inwestycję.

Kolejny nieudany przetarg dotyczył działki w rejonie ulicy Mała Kolonia. Mimo zainteresowania ze strony przedsiębiorców, żadne oferty się nie pojawiły. Burmistrz miasta, Tomasz Kiliński, nie wyjawił szczegółów, lecz sugeruje, że istnieje jakiś powód, który powstrzymał potencjalnych nabywców.

Dodatkowo, mieszkania z zasobu komunalnego w Nowej Rudzie od dłuższego czasu nie znajdują nabywców. Jednym z powodów może być ich lokalizacja, ponieważ zainteresowanie lokalami w centrum miasta jest znikome.

Jednak istnieje duże zainteresowanie mieszkaniami w innych częściach miasta, takich jak Słupiec, gdzie sprzedaż ma większą dynamikę. Najważniejsze jest to, aby mieszkanie było w dobrym stanie i oferowane po rozsądnej cenie.

Burmistrz Nowej Rudy zauważa również, że na rynku pojawiła się coraz większa liczba nowych mieszkań, co daje większy wybór dla potencjalnych nabywców. Jednym z przykładów jest obiekt budowany przez SIM-Sudety, który cieszy się dużym zainteresowaniem.

Na rynku nieruchomości zawsze występują różnice – są momenty, kiedy sprzedaż idzie dobrze, a inne, kiedy następuje chwilowy zastój. Jednak Nowa Ruda nie spoczywa na laurach i podejmuje kolejne próby sprzedaży swoich nieruchomości, aby ożywić rynek.

The real estate industry in Nowa Ruda, Poland is currently facing some challenges in selling its properties. Despite announcing new tenders and reducing prices, there has been a lack of interest from potential buyers. This has forced investors to carefully assess the potential profitability and costs through business plans before deciding on investments.

One of the unsuccessful tenders involved a small plot of land on Mount St. Anne, which was considered ideal for a parking lot. Despite lowering the price, no one expressed interest in the offer. Without proper analysis and evaluation of potential profits and costs, investors are hesitant to invest in such projects.

Another unsuccessful tender took place in the area near Mała Kolonia Street. Although there was interest from entrepreneurs, no offers were made. The mayor of Nowa Ruda, Tomasz Kiliński, did not disclose specific details but suggested that there may be specific reasons hindering potential buyers.

In addition to the difficulties in selling land, apartments from the communal housing stock in Nowa Ruda have also struggled to find buyers. One possible reason for this is their location, as there is limited interest in properties located in the city center. However, there is significant demand for apartments in other parts of the city, such as Słupiec, where sales are more dynamic. The key requirements for potential buyers are apartments in good condition and at reasonable prices.

Mayor Kiliński also notes that the market has seen an increasing number of newly built apartments, providing a wider choice for potential buyers. One notable example is a project by SIM-Sudety, which has attracted significant interest.

In the real estate market, fluctuations are common, with periods of strong sales and temporary stagnation. However, Nowa Ruda is actively making efforts to revive the market by continuously attempting to sell its properties. These initiatives aim to stimulate the real estate sector and attract potential buyers.

The source of the article is from the blog windowsvistamagazine.es