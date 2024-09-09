Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Gwałtowny wzrost ofert sprzedaży nieruchomości w Krakowie wywołuje konkurencję między sprzedawcami

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 9 września, 2024 Miasto 0

Najnowsze dane dotyczące rynku nieruchomości w Krakowie przynoszą optymistyczne wieści dla potencjalnych nabywców mieszkań. Wzrost liczby ofert sprzedaży może oznaczać stagnację lub nawet spadek cen. Dane przedstawione przez autorkę bizblog.spidersweb.pl wskazują, że liczba ofert sprzedaży mieszkań zarówno na rynku pierwotnym, jak i wtórnym, wzrosła o około 70% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. To wynik, który tylko nieznacznie ustępuje Warszawie, gdzie wzrost wynosi ponad 80%. Średnio w całej Polsce wzrost ten wyniósł 30%.

W ciągu sześciu miesięcy liczba ofert sprzedaży mieszkań w Krakowie wzrosła o ponad 38%, a tym samym zbliżyła się do wyniku Warszawy. To oznacza, że podaż zaczyna wyrównywać się z popytem, co może doprowadzić do większej konkurencji między sprzedawcami. Ostatecznie zyskują na tym potencjalni nabywcy, którzy będą mieli większe pole do negocjacji cen i warunków zakupu.

Ceny mieszkań w Krakowie są już nieznacznie obniżone w wyniku wzrostu ofert sprzedaży. Według danych z Spider’s Web, średnia cena ofertowa za metr kwadratowy mieszkania na rynku wtórnym spadła o 0,7% w ciągu jednego miesiąca i wynosi obecnie około 16,5 tysiąca złotych. Jednakże, mimo spadku ceny ofertowej, potencjalni nabywcy wciąż płacą ponad 20% więcej niż rok temu.

Należy jednak pamiętać, że ceny transakcyjne zazwyczaj są niższe niż ofertowe, ponieważ w trakcie negocjacji klient może uzyskać korzystniejsze warunki. Wzrost podaży mieszkań prawdopodobnie zmusi sprzedawców do jeszcze większej elastyczności i ustępstw cenowych. To dobra wiadomość dla osób planujących kupno nieruchomości, które mogą liczyć na większe możliwości negocjacji. Wzrost konkurencji między sprzedawcami może oznaczać korzyści również dla rynku nieruchomości w ogólnym sensie, przyczyniając się do bardziej dynamicznego rozwoju.

The real estate industry in Krakow is currently experiencing positive trends, according to the latest data. The increasing number of properties available for sale suggests a potential stagnation or even a decrease in prices. Statistics presented by the author of bizblog.spidersweb.pl indicate that the number of residential properties for sale, both in the primary and secondary markets, has increased by approximately 70% compared to the previous year. This growth is only slightly lower than in Warsaw, where it exceeds 80%. On average, this increase across Poland as a whole is around 30%.

Over the course of six months, the number of residential properties for sale in Krakow has increased by over 38%, bringing it closer to Warsaw’s figures. This indicates a balance between supply and demand, which may lead to increased competition among sellers. Ultimately, potential buyers stand to benefit from this situation as they will have greater room for negotiating prices and purchase conditions.

As a result of the rise in the number of properties for sale, prices of residential properties in Krakow have slightly decreased. According to data from Spider’s Web, the average listed price per square meter of a property in the secondary market has fallen by 0.7% in just one month and is currently around 16,500 Polish złoty. However, despite the decrease in listed prices, potential buyers still pay over 20% more than they did a year ago.

It is important to note that transaction prices are generally lower than listed prices as clients can negotiate more favorable conditions during the purchasing process. The increase in housing supply will likely force sellers to be even more flexible and willing to make concessions on prices. This is good news for individuals planning to buy property as it offers them greater negotiation opportunities. The increased competition among sellers may also bring benefits to the real estate market as a whole, contributing to its more dynamic development.

For further information and insights on the real estate market in Krakow, you can visit Spider’s Web.

The source of the article is from the blog karacasanime.com.ve