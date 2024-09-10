Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polacy marzą o własnym domu

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 10 września, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny domów deweloperskich ciągle rosną, co sprawia, że niektórzy klienci decydują się na budowę własnego domu. Ale ile taki projekt może kosztować?

Rynek domów w Polsce okazuje się być bardziej stabilny niż rynek mieszkań. Rafał Bieńkowski z Nieruchomosci-online.pl podkreśla, że w ostatnim roku nie był świadkiem takich szoków, jakie miały miejsce na rynku mieszkań. Wpływ na wahania popytu na mieszkania miały różne programy rządowe, czasem nawet same zapowiedzi tych programów wpływały na rynek. Natomiast na rynku domów sytuacja jest bardziej stabilna, ale ceny są nadal uważane za zbyt wysokie przez potencjalnych kupujących, co mocno ich zniechęca. Sprzedawcy nie chcą obniżać cen i często liczą na ich dalszy wzrost, co z kolei ogranicza popyt.

Według portalu Nieruchomosci-online.pl, wiele pośredników zgłosiło, że znalezienie nabywcy domu trwa teraz nieco dłużej niż rok wcześniej. Powiedziało tak 57% ankietowanych agentów. 32% uważa, że sytuacja się nie zmieniła, a jedynie 11% zauważyło, że ogłoszenia domów znikały z oferty szybciej.

Marzenie o własnym domu nadal jest żywe wśród Polaków, choć sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości nie zawsze jest korzystna. Mimo to, wzrost cen nie powstrzymuje części klientów przed realizacją tego marzenia.

The housing market in Poland is showing more stability compared to the apartment market. According to Rafał Bieńkowski from Nieruchomosci-online.pl, there haven’t been any significant shocks in the past year like those experienced in the apartment market. Fluctuations in demand for apartments were influenced by various government programs, and sometimes even the announcements of these programs affected the market. On the other hand, the situation in the housing market is more stable, but prices are still considered too high by potential buyers, which greatly discourages them. Sellers are reluctant to lower prices and often hope for further increases, which in turn limits demand.

According to Nieruchomosci-online.pl, many brokers have reported that finding buyers for homes now takes slightly longer than it did a year ago. 57% of surveyed agents stated this. 32% believe that the situation hasn’t changed, and only 11% noticed that home listings were disappearing from the market faster.

Despite the sometimes unfavorable situation in the real estate market, the dream of owning a home is still alive among Poles. The rising prices do not deter some customers from realizing this dream.

It is important to note that the real estate industry as a whole is influenced by various factors that can impact market forecasts and pose challenges for both buyers and sellers. These factors include economic conditions, interest rates, government policies, and consumer sentiment.

For further information on the Polish real estate industry and market forecasts, you can visit the website of Polish Real Estate Federation at www.pfrn.pl. This organization provides valuable insights and reports on the industry’s trends, market conditions, and forecasts.

Another informative resource is the official website of the Central Statistical Office of Poland at www.stat.gov.pl. Here, you can find comprehensive data and reports on various aspects of the economy, including the housing market.

It is always recommended to closely monitor industry news and consult with real estate professionals to stay updated on the latest developments and issues related to the housing market in Poland.

The source of the article is from the blog mgz.com.tw