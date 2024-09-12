Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 września, 2024 Miasto 0

Develia sprzedaje więcej mieszkań i osiąga wyższą marżę

Develia, polski deweloper, odnotował w pierwszej połowie tego roku skonsolidowane przychody w wysokości 649 milionów złotych, co stanowi wzrost o 55 procent w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. Firma zanotowała również wzrost zysku brutto ze sprzedaży o 57 procent, osiągając kwotę 237 milionów złotych.

W ciągu pierwszych sześciu miesięcy roku Develia dostarczyła klucze do 1057 lokali, co stanowi wzrost o 59 procent w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. Przychody z działalności deweloperskiej przekroczyły 642 miliony złotych, co stanowi wzrost o 61 procent w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. Warto zauważyć, że marża brutto ze sprzedaży wzrosła z 35,2 do 37,4 procent, a zysk brutto ze sprzedaży zwiększył się o 71 procent, osiągając prawie 240 milionów złotych.

Develia skoncentrowała swoje działania na sektorze mieszkaniowym i prawie w pełni wyprzedała swoje nieruchomości komercyjne. W przypadku deweloperów działających na rynku nieruchomości komercyjnych, wynik operacyjny jest często silnie uzależniony od aktualizacji wyceny portfela budynków. W pierwszej połowie tego roku Develia odnotowała pozytywny wynik wyceny portfela nieruchomości, osiągając kwotę prawie 7 milionów złotych w porównaniu do ponad 22 milionów złotych straty rok wcześniej. Skonsolidowany zysk operacyjny wyniósł 177 milionów złotych, co oznacza wzrost o 112 procent w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim.

W swoim półrocznym sprawozdaniu Develia podała, że w ciągu ośmiu miesięcy tego roku przekazała klientom 1365 lokali, co stanowi wzrost o 72 procent w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. Firme Develia osiągnęła znaczący wzrost w sprzedaży mieszkań i osiągnęła lepszą marżę, dzięki czemu utrzymuje swoją pozycję na rynku deweloperskim.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing significant growth, as evidenced by the performance of Develia, a Polish developer. In the first half of this year, Develia reported consolidated revenues of 649 million PLN, a 55% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, the company saw a 57% increase in gross profit from sales, reaching 237 million PLN.

During the first six months of the year, Develia delivered keys to 1057 units, marking a 59% increase compared to the previous year. Revenues from development activities exceeded 642 million PLN, a 61% increase compared to the previous year. It is worth noting that the gross margin from sales increased from 35.2% to 37.4%, while gross profit from sales increased by 71%, reaching nearly 240 million PLN.

Develia has focused its efforts on the residential sector and has nearly sold out its commercial properties. For developers operating in the commercial real estate market, operating results are often strongly influenced by property portfolio valuations. In the first half of this year, Develia reported a positive result from property valuation, achieving nearly 7 million PLN compared to a loss of over 22 million PLN the previous year. The consolidated operating profit amounted to 177 million PLN, representing a 112% increase compared to the previous year.

According to Develia’s semi-annual report, the company has delivered 1365 units to customers in the first eight months of this year, a 72% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s significant growth in residential sales and improved margin has helped maintain its position in the developer market.

For more information on the real estate industry in Poland and market forecasts, you can visit reputable sources such as:

– JLL Poland

– CBRE Poland

– PwC Poland

These sources provide comprehensive insights into the industry’s trends, market forecasts, and issues related to the real estate sector in Poland.

The source of the article is from the blog karacasanime.com.ve