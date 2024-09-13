Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Vantage Development: Diversifying Revenue Streams

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 września, 2024 Miasto 0

Wrocław-based company, Vantage Development, has reported an 11% increase in consolidated revenue in the first half of this year compared to the previous year. The increase in revenue was driven by the expansion of their Vantage Rent platform, which resulted in a significant growth in rental income.

The Vantage Rent platform saw a staggering 108% increase in rental revenue, reaching almost 47 million złoty. By the end of June, the platform had a portfolio of 2,629 rental properties in Wrocław, Poznań, and Łódź, compared to 2,081 properties the previous year. Gross profit from rental sales increased by over 80%, reaching 33 million złoty. However, this translated to a decrease in profit margin from over 81% to almost 71%.

On the other hand, the traditional sale of properties generated over 67 million złoty in revenue, representing an 11% decrease from the previous year. The company handed over the keys to 113 properties, a 16% drop compared to the previous year. Furthermore, these properties were less profitable compared to the previous year, with a decrease in profit margin from 30% to 20%. Gross profit from sales also declined by over 40% to 13.5 million złoty.

However, Vantage Development experienced a surge in property sales in the first half of the year, selling 241 properties, which represents a 65% increase compared to the previous year. By the end of June, the company had 197 properties available for sale.

By diversifying their revenue streams through the Vantage Rent platform and traditional property sales, Vantage Development aims to build a Private Rented Sector (PRS) portfolio of over 10,000 properties by the end of 2028.

The increase in revenue reported by Vantage Development is indicative of the positive performance of the company in the real estate industry. The company’s expansion of the Vantage Rent platform has been a key driver of this growth, resulting in a significant increase in rental income.

The Vantage Rent platform experienced a remarkable 108% increase in rental revenue, reaching almost 47 million złoty. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of the company’s rental property portfolio, which now consists of 2,629 properties in Wrocław, Poznań, and Łódź. This represents a notable increase from the previous year, where the portfolio consisted of 2,081 properties.

While the rental segment saw significant growth, the traditional sale of properties witnessed a decrease in revenue. The company generated over 67 million złoty from property sales, reflecting an 11% decrease compared to the previous year. Additionally, the number of properties sold decreased by 16%, with 113 properties handed over to buyers.

Despite the decline in traditional property sales, Vantage Development saw a surge in property sales in the first half of the year, with a 65% increase compared to the previous year. As of June, the company had 197 properties available for sale.

In terms of profitability, the rental segment saw a decrease in profit margin from over 81% to almost 71%. This decrease can be attributed to the expansion of the rental property portfolio and the associated costs involved. On the other hand, the profitability of traditional property sales also declined, with a decrease in profit margin from 30% to 20%. Gross profit from sales declined by over 40% to 13.5 million złoty.

Looking ahead, Vantage Development aims to further diversify its revenue streams and build a Private Rented Sector (PRS) portfolio of over 10,000 properties by the end of 2028. This strategic goal highlights the company’s ambition to tap into the growing demand for rental properties in the market.

For more information about Vantage Development and its activities, you can visit their official website here.

The source of the article is from the blog aovotice.cz