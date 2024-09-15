Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Podatek od pustostanów w Kanadzie: skuteczne rozwiązanie problemu dostępności mieszkań?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 15 września, 2024 Miasto 0

Kanada od wielu lat boryka się z problemem dostępności cenowej mieszkań, szczególnie w miastach takich jak Vancouver i Toronto. Aby zaradzić tej sytuacji, rząd kanadyjski oraz lokalne władze wprowadziły podatki od pustostanów oraz niewystarczająco wykorzystanych nieruchomości.

Vancouver jako pierwsze miasto w Kanadzie wprowadziło taki podatek w 2017 roku. W ciągu sześciu lat od wprowadzenia podatku, miasto zebrało ponad 142 mln CAD. Początkowo podatek wynosił 1 proc. wartości nieruchomości, jednak w kolejnych latach wzrósł do 3 proc., aby zachęcić właścicieli do wynajmowania lub sprzedaży nieużywanych nieruchomości.

Według raportu miasta Vancouver, wprowadzenie podatku przyczyniło się do znacznego spadku liczby nieużywanych nieruchomości o 54 proc. pomiędzy 2017 a 2022 rokiem. Podobne rezultaty zaobserwowano również w innych miastach, takich jak Toronto.

W odpowiedzi na problem, rząd kanadyjski wprowadził również podatek od niewystarczająco wykorzystanych domów, który obowiązuje od 2023 roku. Ten podatek dotyczy przede wszystkim obcokrajowców i niektórych korporacji.

Pomimo skuteczności podatków od pustostanów i niewystarczająco wykorzystanych nieruchomości, Kanada nadal zmaga się z brakiem wystarczającej liczby mieszkań. Według szacunków Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, w latach 2021-2030 może przybyć jedynie 2,3 mln nowych domów, podczas gdy potrzeba dodatkowych 3,5 mln.

W związku z tym, rząd kanadyjski planuje zwiększyć wsparcie dla budownictwa mieszkaniowego, budować większą liczbę tanich mieszkań na wynajem oraz zaoferować pomoc grupom społecznym. Programy rządowe mają na celu obniżenie kosztów budowy, udostępnienie tanich kredytów dla deweloperów oraz zagwarantowanie dostępu do gruntów pod budowę dostępnych cenowo mieszkań.

Mimo tych działań, problem dostępności mieszkań w Kanadzie pozostaje trudnym wyzwaniem. Konieczne jest dalsze inwestowanie w budownictwo mieszkaniowe oraz wprowadzenie skutecznych polityk mających na celu przeciwdziałanie spekulacji na rynku nieruchomości.

The housing affordability issue in Canada, particularly in cities like Vancouver and Toronto, has been a longstanding problem. To address this situation, the Canadian government and local authorities have implemented vacant home taxes and taxes on underutilized properties.

Vancouver was the first city in Canada to introduce such a tax in 2017. Within six years of implementing the tax, the city has collected over CAD 142 million. Initially, the tax was set at 1% of the property value, but it has increased to 3% in subsequent years to encourage property owners to rent or sell unused properties.

According to a report by the City of Vancouver, the introduction of the tax has led to a significant decrease of 54% in the number of vacant properties between 2017 and 2022. Similar results have also been observed in other cities like Toronto.

In response to the problem, the Canadian government has also introduced a tax on underutilized homes, which came into effect in 2023. This tax mainly applies to foreign nationals and certain corporations.

Despite the effectiveness of vacant home taxes and taxes on underutilized properties, Canada still faces a shortage of an adequate number of housing units. According to estimates from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, between 2021 and 2030, only 2.3 million new homes may be added, while an additional 3.5 million homes are needed.

In light of this, the Canadian government plans to increase support for housing construction, build a greater number of affordable rental units, and offer assistance to social groups. Government programs aim to lower construction costs, provide affordable loans for developers, and ensure access to land for the construction of affordable housing.

Despite these efforts, the housing affordability problem in Canada remains a challenging issue. Further investment in housing construction and the implementation of effective policies to counteract speculation in the real estate market are necessary.

For more information on the housing market in Canada, you may visit the official website of the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation at www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca.

The source of the article is from the blog krama.net