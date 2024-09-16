Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rynek budowlany w Polsce rośnie pomimo wyzwań

W ciągu ostatnich lat rynek budowlany w Polsce zanotował istotny wzrost. Według raportu firmy badawczej Spectis, wartość rynku budowlanego wzrosła z 177 mld zł do ponad 350 mld zł w latach 2016-2024. Pomimo słabszego roku 2024, prognozy na najbliższe lata zakładają umiarkowane tempo odbudowy wartości rynku, które spowoduje, że w 2026 r. przekroczy on wartość 400 mld zł.

Jednak, jak wynika z danych Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego, sytuacja na rynku budownictwa nie jest jednolita. Liczba nowych budynków mieszkalnych oddanych do użytkowania w pierwszej połowie 2024 roku spadła o 22,7% w porównaniu z rokiem poprzednim. Jednocześnie budynki niemieszkalne odnotowały spadek o 15,5% w liczbie nowych budynków przekazanych do eksploatacji.

Niemniej jednak, rynek budowlany w Polsce nadal ma wiele perspektyw rozwoju. Niemal 90% dróg krajowych, ocenianych pod kątem stanu nawierzchni, nie wymaga obecnie remontów, co świadczy o postępach w rozbudowie infrastruktury drogowej. Ponadto, popyt na powierzchnie przemysłowo-logistyczne w Polsce osiągnął rekordową wartość 1,76 mln m2 w drugim kwartale 2024 roku. To jedno z najlepszych osiągnięć na rynku europejskim w tym okresie.

Warto również zauważyć, że rynek biurowy w Polsce nadal pozostaje stabilny, zwłaszcza w Warszawie, gdzie popyt na powierzchnie biurowe utrzymuje się na wysokim poziomie.

Pomimo wyzwań i spadków w niektórych sektorach, rynek budowlany w Polsce nadal ma duży potencjał. Przewidywane odbicie w kolejnych latach oraz rozwój infrastruktury i nieruchomości mogą przyczynić się do dalszego wzrostu sektora budownictwa i nieruchomości w Polsce.

The construction industry in Poland has experienced significant growth in recent years. According to a report by market research firm Spectis, the value of the construction market increased from PLN 177 billion to over PLN 350 billion between 2016 and 2024. Despite a weaker year in 2024, forecasts for the coming years predict a moderate pace of market recovery, which will result in a value exceeding PLN 400 billion in 2026.

However, as data from the Central Statistical Office shows, the situation in the construction market is not uniform. The number of new residential buildings completed in the first half of 2024 decreased by 22.7% compared to the previous year. At the same time, non-residential buildings saw a 15.5% decline in the number of new buildings delivered for use.

Nevertheless, the construction market in Poland still has many development prospects. Nearly 90% of national roads, assessed in terms of pavement condition, currently do not require repairs, which indicates progress in the expansion of road infrastructure. Furthermore, the demand for industrial-logistics space in Poland reached a record value of 1.76 million square meters in the second quarter of 2024. This is one of the best achievements on the European market during this period.

It is also worth noting that the office market in Poland remains stable, especially in Warsaw, where demand for office space remains high.

Despite challenges and declines in some sectors, the construction market in Poland still has great potential. The projected rebound in the coming years, as well as the development of infrastructure and real estate, can contribute to further growth in the construction and real estate sectors in Poland.

