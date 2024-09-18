Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrastająca sprzedaż mieszkań i stabilność cen na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 18 września, 2024 Miasto 0

W branży nieruchomości ostatnie miesiące upłynęły pod znakiem stopniowego powrotu do równowagi. Po dynamicznym wzroście cen nieruchomości w wyniku programu „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” i ograniczonej dostępności oferty, pierwsza połowa tego roku przyniosła spadek sprzedaży mieszkań i wyhamowanie wzrostu cen. Tendencje te utrzymują się również w trzecim kwartale.

Obecnie możemy zaobserwować proces normalizacji na rynku nieruchomości, a zwłaszcza w dużych miastach, gdzie oferta stopniowo się odbudowuje, a nowe inwestycje powstają. Banki ponownie udzielają standardowych kredytów hipotecznych, co przyczynia się do pewnego odbicia na rynku. Niemniej jednak, deweloperzy wciąż borykają się z problemem braku gruntów pod nowe inwestycje, co uniemożliwia pełne zrównoważenie popytu i podaży.

Największy wzrost sprzedaży mieszkań można zaobserwować w Łodzi i we Wrocławiu, gdzie ceny utrzymują się na obecnym poziomie. W Warszawie sytuacja jest stabilna, ale może ulec zmianie w najbliższych miesiącach. Obecny czas, kiedy oferta na rynku staje się coraz bardziej różnorodna, a ceny są relatywnie stabilne, sprzyja potencjalnym nabywcom, którzy mogą bez pośpiechu poszukiwać mieszkań odpowiadających ich potrzebom.

Deweloperzy starają się zachęcić potencjalnych nabywców poprzez różnego rodzaju promocje, takie jak rabaty czy elastyczne harmonogramy płatności. Istnieje także możliwość skorzystania z rządowego programu wsparcia „Mieszkanie na start”, który jednak budzi pewne obawy ze względu na niepewność związana z jego realizacją.

Według sondażu przeprowadzonego wśród deweloperów, większość z nich spodziewa się dalszej stabilizacji cen nieruchomości, podczas gdy tylko niewielki odsetek przewiduje ich wzrost. Zarówno deweloperzy, jak i potencjalni nabywcy są zdania, że w najbliższej przyszłości ceny mieszkań nie będą podlegać gwałtownym wahaniom.

Końcówka roku będzie okresem prezentacji aktualnej oferty i oddawania gotowych inwestycji. Przewiduje się, że popyt na mieszkania będzie nadal rośnieć, a deweloperzy będą starać się jak najlepiej odpowiadać na oczekiwania klientów. Stabilność cen i wzrastająca dostępność mieszkań są czynnikami, które determinują obecny wzrost sprzedaży na rynku nieruchomości.

In the real estate industry, the past few months have been marked by a gradual return to balance. After a dynamic increase in property prices due to the „Safe Credit 2%” program and limited availability of properties, the first half of this year saw a decrease in apartment sales and a slowdown in price growth. These trends are also continuing in the third quarter.

Currently, we can observe a normalization process in the real estate market, especially in large cities, where the supply is gradually rebuilding and new investments are being made. Banks are once again providing standard mortgage loans, which contributes to a certain rebound in the market. However, developers still struggle with the problem of a lack of land for new investments, which prevents the full balance of supply and demand.

The largest increase in apartment sales can be observed in Łódź and Wrocław, where prices remain at the current level. In Warsaw, the situation is stable but may change in the coming months. The current time, when the market offers become increasingly diverse and prices are relatively stable, favors potential buyers who can take their time to look for homes that meet their needs.

Developers are trying to attract potential buyers through various promotions, such as discounts or flexible payment schedules. There is also the possibility of benefiting from the government support program „Apartment for a Start,” which, however, raises some concerns due to uncertainty surrounding its implementation.

According to a survey conducted among developers, the majority of them expect further stabilization of property prices, while only a small percentage predicts an increase. Both developers and potential buyers believe that in the near future, apartment prices will not undergo significant fluctuations.

The end of the year will be a period of presenting current offers and delivering completed investments. It is expected that the demand for apartments will continue to rise, and developers will strive to meet customer expectations as best as possible. Price stability and increasing availability of housing are factors that determine the current sales growth in the real estate market.

The source of the article is from the blog macnifico.pt