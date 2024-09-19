Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rozwój Grupy Echo Investment: Nowoczesne inwestycje na rynku nieruchomości

19 września, 2024

Łączna wartość aktywów Grupy Echo Investment wyniosła ponad 6,5 mld zł na koniec czerwca 2024 roku, z zapasami gotówki przekraczającymi 523 mln zł. Podczas pierwszej połowy tego roku Grupa Echo Investment sprzedała 882 mieszkania pod szyldem Archicomu, zanotowując wzrost o blisko 10% w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Liczba mieszkań przekazanych klientom wyniosła 480, a do końca roku planuje się sprzedać łącznie 2,6 tys. mieszkań.

Grupa konsekwentnie realizuje swoje plany rozwojowe, skupiając się na realizacji projektów najwyższej jakości, dywersyfikacji portfela oraz partnerskich relacjach z inwestorami i instytucjami finansowymi. Jednak to nie wszystko. Również portfel platformy Resi4Rent dynamicznie się powiększa. Obecnie Grupa posiada 4,4 tys. gotowych mieszkań na wynajem w 15 lokalizacjach, co czyni ją największym podmiotem na rynku PRS w Polsce. Planuje się, że do końca roku Resi4Rent będzie posiadać ponad 6,2 tys. działań mieszkań tego typu oraz kolejnych 4 tys. w budowie.

Równie ważnym krokiem w rozwoju Grupy Echo Investment jest start budowy dwóch pierwszych projektów w ramach platformy prywatnych domów studenckich StudentSpace. Współpraca pomiędzy Echo Investment, Signal Capital Partners oraz Griffin Capital Partners zaowocuje stworzeniem dwóch akademików w Krakowie, oferujących łącznie 1,2 tys. łóżek. Projekt StudentSpace planuje dostarczenie odpowiednich miejsc do nauki i odpoczynku dla około 5 tys. studentów w największych ośrodkach akademickich w Polsce.

Grupa Echo Investment wciąż koncentruje się na realizacji nowych inwestycji na rynku nieruchomości. Buduje ponad 4,4 tys. mieszkań na sprzedaż, a już ponad 1,7 tys. zostało rozpoczętych w pierwszej połowie 2024 roku. Kolejne 2,3 tys. lokali ma być oddanych do użytku do końca roku.

Nie tylko mieszkania, ale także budynki biurowe i handlowe są nieodłączną częścią portfela Grupy Echo Investment. W Warszawie rośnie budynek Office House, który ostatecznie osiągnie powierzchnię 31 tys. mkw., a apartamentowiec M7 w ramach wielofunkcyjnego kwartału Towarowa 22 oferuje 140 mieszkań premium. We Wrocławiu trwa budowa pierwszego etapu Swobodna SPOT, zaś w Krakowie trwa projekt mixed-use WITA, obejmujący m.in. ponad 26 tys. powierzchni komercyjnej i 176 apartamentów.

Grupa jest również odpowiedzialna za realizację zielonego refinansowania Galerii Młociny we współpracy z EPP. Kwota przekracza 145 mln euro i została finalizowana w pierwszej połowie 2024 roku.

Echo Investment to polski deweloper obecny na rynku nieruchomości od 1996 roku. Rozwijając się w trzech sektorach – mieszkaniowym, handlowym i biurowym, Grupa kontynuuje swoje inwestycje, dążąc do osiągnięcia kolejnych kamieni milowych w sektorze nieruchomości.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing significant growth, as evidenced by the impressive financial performance of Echo Investment Group. As of June 2024, the total value of Echo Investment Group’s assets exceeded 6.5 billion PLN, with cash reserves surpassing 523 million PLN.

During the first half of the year, the Group’s residential division, Archicom, recorded a nearly 10% increase in the number of apartments sold compared to the previous year, selling a total of 882 units. The number of apartments handed over to buyers amounted to 480, and the Group plans to sell a total of 2,600 apartments by the end of the year.

Echo Investment Group has been consistent in achieving its development plans, focusing on high-quality projects, portfolio diversification, and building strong partnerships with investors and financial institutions. Additionally, the Group’s rental platform, Resi4Rent, continues to expand rapidly. Currently, the Group owns 4,400 ready-to-rent apartments in 15 locations, making it the largest player in the Private Rental Sector (PRS) market in Poland. By the end of the year, Resi4Rent plans to have over 6,200 operational rental apartments and an additional 4,000 under construction.

Another important milestone in Echo Investment Group’s development is the commencement of construction on two student housing projects under the StudentSpace platform. These projects, in collaboration with Signal Capital Partners and Griffin Capital Partners, will result in the creation of two dormitories in Kraków, offering a total of 1,200 beds. The StudentSpace project aims to provide suitable learning and resting spaces for approximately 5,000 students in the largest academic centers in Poland.

The Group remains focused on initiating new real estate investments. They are currently building over 4,400 apartments for sale, with more than 1,700 units already commenced in the first half of 2024. An additional 2,300 apartments are expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

Apart from residential properties, Echo Investment Group’s portfolio also includes office and commercial buildings. In Warsaw, the Office House building is rising and will ultimately reach a total area of 31,000 square meters, while the M7 apartment building, located within the multi-functional Towarowa 22 quarter, offers 140 premium apartments. The construction of the first phase of the Swobodna SPOT project is underway in Wrocław, and the mixed-use WITA project in Kraków, which includes over 26,000 square meters of commercial space and 176 apartments, is also progressing.

Furthermore, the Group is responsible for the green refinancing of the Galeria Młociny shopping center in collaboration with EPP. The amount involved exceeds 145 million euros and was finalized in the first half of 2024.

Echo Investment is a Polish real estate developer that has been present in the market since 1996. Operating in three sectors – residential, commercial, and office – the Group continues its investments, striving to achieve further milestones in the real estate sector.

