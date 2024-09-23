Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Koszty wynajmu dla polskich studentów rosną, ale z pewną ulgą

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 23 września, 2024

Według raportu „Studenci na rynku nieruchomości” przygotowanego przez AMRON-SARFiN, wynajem mieszkań dla polskich studentów staje się coraz bardziej kosztowny. Niemniej jednak, ostatnie dane pokazują pewną ulgę w postaci wolniejszego wzrostu cen ofertowych.

Według raportu, w ubiegłym roku akademickim mieszkało w wynajmowanej nieruchomości co trzeci polski student. Większość z nich płaciła czynsz w całości lub częściowo dzięki wsparciu rodziców. Przeważająca większość studentów wynajmowała mieszkanie składające się z co najmniej trzech pokoi, podczas gdy co dziesiąty mógł pochwalić się samodzielnym mieszkaniem.

Wśród wynajmujących mieszkanie ze współlokatorami, większość miała do dyspozycji własny pokój o powierzchni od 10 do 20 mkw.

Tradycyjnie wrzesień był najgorętszym miesiącem na rynku nieruchomości dla studentów, ale coraz więcej z nich decyduje się na wynajem już w trakcie trwania roku akademickiego.

Jednak pomimo rosnących kosztów najmu, dane z raportu wskazują na spowolnienie wzrostu cen ofertowych. W największych polskich miastach, wycena mieszkań oferowanych do wynajmu zwykle wzrosła o nie więcej niż 5 proc. w ujęciu rocznym.

Odsetek studentów płacących za wynajem powyżej 1000 zł/m-c również wzrósł, ale zmniejszyła się grupa płacących mniej niż 1000 zł/m-c.

Warto zaznaczyć, że większość podwyżek czynszów obciąża rodziców studentów. Pomoc materialna przy płaceniu czynszu jest powszechna, a dodatkowe źródła dochodu to praca, stypendium lub kredyt studencki.

Podsumowując, koszty wynajmu dla polskich studentów nadal rosną, ale tempo wzrostu jest nieco wolniejsze niż w poprzednich latach. Mimo tego, wymagane wsparcie finansowe nadal pozostaje dużym wyzwaniem dla większości studentów i ich rodzin.

According to the report „Studenci na rynku nieruchomości” (Students in the real estate market) prepared by AMRON-SARFiN, renting apartments for Polish students is becoming increasingly costly. However, recent data shows some relief in the form of slower growth in offer prices.

The report states that in the previous academic year, one-third of Polish students lived in rented properties. The majority of them paid the rent either in full or partially with the support of their parents. The majority of students rented apartments with at least three rooms, while one in ten could boast of having their own self-contained apartment.

Among those who rented apartments with roommates, the majority had their own room with a surface area of 10 to 20 square meters.

Traditionally, September has been the hottest month in the real estate market for students, but more and more of them are choosing to rent during the academic year.

However, despite the rising rental costs, data from the report indicate a slowdown in the growth of offer prices. In the largest Polish cities, the valuation of apartments offered for rent typically increased by no more than 5 percent on an annual basis.

The percentage of students paying more than 1000 PLN/month for rent also increased, but the group paying less than 1000 PLN/month decreased.

It is worth noting that most of the rent increases burden the parents of the students. Financial assistance in paying the rent is common, and additional sources of income include work, scholarships, or student loans.

In summary, rental costs for Polish students continue to rise, but the pace of growth is slightly slower than in previous years. Despite this, the required financial support remains a significant challenge for most students and their families.

