Polacy eksplorują różne możliwości inwestycyjne

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 września, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszego badania „Finanse Polaków”, coraz więcej Polaków decyduje się na inwestowanie swoich nadwyżek finansowych. To wynik wyniku wzrostu dynamiki dochodów gospodarstw domowych. Z badań wynika, że 11% respondentów zadeklarowało inwestycje, co oznacza 4 punkty procentowe więcej niż w poprzednim roku.

Najpopularniejszymi formami inwestycji są waluty obce, kruszce i nieruchomości. Badanie pokazuje również, że mężczyźni częściej inwestują niż kobiety, a typowy polski inwestor to osoba mieszkająca w dużym mieście, posiadająca wyższe wykształcenie i pracująca na własny rachunek lub zatrudniona na pełen etat.

Interesującym wynikiem jest to, że jednym z najczęściej wybieranych sposobów inwestowania są waluty obce, co wiąże się z pewnym poziomem ryzyka. Może to być związane z obawami o niepewną sytuację, taką jak wybuch wojny na Ukrainie, pandemia COVID-19 i wysoka inflacja.

Badanie wykazało również, że Polacy podchodzą do inwestowania z ostrożnością, a tylko 19% respondentów czuje się pewnie w tej dziedzinie. Najczęściej wymieniane obawy dotyczą przekonania, że inwestycje są dla osób dobrze znających się na tym temacie lub dla osób zamożnych. Respondenci również twierdzą, że inwestowanie zajmuje zbyt wiele czasu i powoduje zamrożenie gotówki na długi okres.

Aby przezwyciężyć te obawy, edukacja ekonomiczna społeczeństwa jest kluczowa. Popularyzacja inwestowania i oszczędzania długoterminowego jest szczególnie ważna, zwłaszcza w kontekście zabezpieczenia emerytalnego. Respondenci oczekują gwarancji kapitału, bezpieczeństwa, niskiego ryzyka i niskich opłat za obsługę produktu. Właściwa elastyczność produktów inwestycyjnych oraz możliwość wycofania się w wybranym momencie są również ważne dla badanych.

Polacy wyraźnie poszukują różnych możliwości inwestycyjnych, które zapewniają zarówno wzrost kapitału, jak i bezpieczeństwo finansowe. Wzrost zainteresowania inwestycjami może przynieść korzyści zarówno osobom inwestującym, jak i całej gospodarce kraju.

According to the latest study „Finanse Polaków” (Finances of Poles), more and more Poles are deciding to invest their financial surpluses. This is a result of the growing dynamics of household incomes. The research shows that 11% of respondents declared investments, which is 4 percentage points higher than the previous year.

The most popular forms of investment are foreign currencies, precious metals, and real estate. The study also shows that men invest more frequently than women, and the typical Polish investor is a person living in a large city, with higher education, and either self-employed or working full-time.

An interesting result is that one of the most commonly chosen ways of investing is foreign currencies, which involves a certain level of risk. This may be related to concerns about uncertain situations, such as the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and high inflation.

The study also revealed that Poles approach investing with caution, and only 19% of respondents feel confident in this area. The most frequently mentioned concerns relate to the belief that investments are for people who are knowledgeable about the subject or for wealthy people. Respondents also claim that investing takes too much time and freezes cash for a long period.

To overcome these concerns, financial education of society is crucial. Popularizing long-term investment and saving is particularly important, especially in the context of retirement security. Respondents expect capital guarantee, security, low risk, and low fees for product servicing. Proper flexibility of investment products and the ability to withdraw at a chosen moment are also important to the respondents.

Poles clearly seek different investment opportunities that provide both capital growth and financial security. The increase in interest in investments can bring benefits to both investors and the entire economy of the country.

