Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zdobądź wiedzę o negocjacjach na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 26 września, 2024 Miasto 0

Spotkanie z Mieszkanicznikiem w Katowicach jest doskonałą okazją, aby zdobyć cenne informacje na temat negocjacji na rynku nieruchomości. Prelegentem będzie doświadczony Wojciech Woźniczka, ekspert w dziedzinie sprzedaży i negocjacji.

Woźniczka to nie tylko zdobywca prestiżowej nagrody Polish National Sales Awards, ale także certyfikowany Międzynarodowy Coach ICC oraz autor bestsellerowych książek o negocjacjach. Jego szerokie doświadczenie obejmuje nie tylko udzielanie porad firmom, ale również inwestowanie i wynajmowanie nieruchomości.

Podczas prelekcji dowiesz się, jak skonsultować swoje pomysły z doświadczonym ekspertem i jak osiągnąć wolność finansową poprzez inwestowanie w nieruchomości. Bez względu na to, czy dopiero zaczynasz swoją przygodę z rynkiem nieruchomości, czy chcesz rozwijać swoją firmę, to spotkanie jest dla Ciebie!

Spotkanie odbędzie się w Hotelu Campanile w Katowicach. Po rejestracji i krótkim okresie networkingu, będziesz miał okazję posłuchać inspirującej prelekcji Wojciecha Woźniczki na temat negocjacji na obecnym rynku nieruchomości. Po zakończeniu prelekcji będzie również możliwość podsumowania spotkania i nawiązania ciekawych kontaktów.

Nie przegap tej okazji! Zapisz się już teraz i zdobądź unikalną wiedzę na temat negocjacji na rynku nieruchomości.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing notable growth in recent years. According to market forecasts, this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The increasing demand for properties, both for residential and commercial purposes, has driven the expansion of the market.

One of the key challenges in the real estate industry is negotiation. Negotiating a successful deal requires a deep understanding of market dynamics, property values, and the ability to navigate through various obstacles. It is crucial for individuals and businesses to acquire the necessary negotiation skills in order to thrive in this competitive market.

The upcoming event in Katowice, featuring Wojciech Woźniczka, presents an excellent opportunity to gain valuable insights and knowledge about negotiations in the real estate market. Woźniczka, being an experienced expert in sales and negotiations, offers a wealth of expertise in this field.

Aside from being the recipient of the prestigious Polish National Sales Awards, Woźniczka is also a certified International Coach by the International Coaching Community (ICC) and an author of bestselling books on negotiations. His extensive experience not only includes providing advisory services to businesses but also involves investing in and renting properties.

During the lecture, attendees will have the chance to consult their ideas with an experienced expert and learn how to achieve financial freedom through real estate investments. Whether you are just starting your journey in the real estate market or aiming to expand your business, this event is designed to cater to your needs.

The event will take place at the Hotel Campanile in Katowice. Upon registration and a short networking session, you will have the opportunity to listen to an inspiring lecture by Wojciech Woźniczka on negotiations in the current real estate market. After the lecture, there will also be a chance to summarize the meeting and establish interesting contacts.

Do not miss out on this opportunity! Sign up now and acquire unique knowledge about negotiations in the real estate market.

Source: <a href="https://www.katowice.pl"Katowice.pl

The source of the article is from the blog foodnext.nl