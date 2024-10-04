Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Klienci niezdecydowani co do kredytu „Na start”

4 października, 2024

Według nowych badań przeprowadzonych przez REDNET Property Group, klienci na rynku nieruchomości nie wszyscy wierzą w kredyt „Na start”. Ankietowani wykazują niewielki wzrost optymizmu co do sprzedaży, a głównym powodem jest brak wiary w wprowadzenie nowego programu mieszkaniowego.

Od czterech miesięcy udział ankietowanych, którzy spodziewają się wzrostu cen w najbliższych miesiącach utrzymuje się na stabilnym poziomie średnio 13,4 proc. Jednakże, co coraz bardziej zwraca uwagę, to fakt, że klienci coraz bardziej sceptycznie patrzą na kredyt „Na start”. Zdaniem ekspertów, głównym powodem jest brak zaufania do wprowadzenia tego programu, szczególnie w kontekście możliwości przeznaczenia środków na odbudowę miejscowości dotkniętych przez powódź.

Katarzyna Tworska, dyrektor zarządzająca REDNET 24, komentując wyniki ankiet, zaznacza również, że kalendarz może mieć wpływ na optymizm klientów. Okres po wakacjach zazwyczaj sprzyja szybszym podejmowaniu decyzji. Niemniej jednak, brak uruchomienia programu „Na start” wywołuje pewne obawy wśród nabywców, którzy nie chcą czekać na preferencyjne warunki kredytowe.

Mimo że rynek spodziewa się, że mieszkania będą sprzedawane nieco szybciej niż dotychczas, a 30 proc. ankietowanych wskazuje na wzrost tempa sprzedaży, to jednak większość respondentów (56,7 proc.) uważa, że tempo sprzedaży pozostanie na obecnym poziomie.

Wnioskiem z przeprowadzonych badań jest więc fakt, że klienci w branży nieruchomości są coraz bardziej niezdecydowani co do kredytu „Na start” i nie wierzą w jego wprowadzenie. Oznacza to, że nabywcy powinni rozważać swoje decyzje zakupowe oraz kredytowe, nie licząc już na preferencyjne warunki finansowe.

According to new research conducted by REDNET Property Group, not all clients in the real estate market believe in the „Start-Up” loan. Respondents show a slight increase in optimism regarding sales, and the main reason is a lack of faith in the introduction of the new housing program.

For the past four months, the percentage of respondents expecting price increases in the coming months has remained stable, averaging at 13.4 percent. However, what is increasingly noticeable is that clients are becoming more skeptical about the „Start-Up” loan. According to experts, the main reason is a lack of trust in the implementation of this program, particularly in the context of the possibility of allocating funds for the reconstruction of areas affected by floods.

Katarzyna Tworska, Managing Director of REDNET 24, commenting on the survey results, also emphasizes that the calendar may have an impact on clients’ optimism. The period after holidays usually favors quicker decision-making. Nevertheless, the failure to launch the „Start-Up” program raises concerns among buyers who do not want to wait for preferential loan terms.

Although the market expects that properties will be sold slightly faster than before, with 30 percent of respondents indicating an increase in the pace of sales, the majority of respondents (56.7 percent) believe that the sales pace will remain at its current level.

Therefore, the conclusion drawn from the conducted research is that clients in the real estate industry are increasingly undecided about the „Start-Up” loan and do not believe in its introduction. This means that buyers should reconsider their purchasing and financing decisions, no longer relying on preferential financial terms.

