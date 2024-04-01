Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Współpraca Uniwersytetu Mikołaja Kopernika z Inside Parkiem – Wykład prezes spółki

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 1 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Wydział Nauk Ekonomicznych i Zarządzania Uniwersytetu Mikołaja Kopernika w Toruniu nawiązał współpracę z firmą Inside Park SA. W ramach tej współpracy, prezes spółki, Tomasz Laskowski, prowadzi cykl wykładów dotyczących praktycznych aspektów inwestowania w nieruchomości. Te otwarte dla studentów prelekcje cieszą się dużym zainteresowaniem.

Pierwszy wykład, poświęcony tematowi „Jak kupić kamienicę lub inną nieruchomość?”, zgromadził wielu słuchaczy, w tym pracowników Katedry Nieruchomości i Inwestycji UMK. Prezes Laskowski podkreślił, że branża nieruchomości oferuje wiele okazji do zyskownych biznesów, jednak wymaga odwagi i determinacji.

Podczas wykładu, prezes Laskowski opowiadał o początkach Inside Parku oraz dzielił się swoimi doświadczeniami dotyczącymi znalezienia nieruchomości, na których można dobrze zarobić. Ważnym aspektem poruszanym podczas prelekcji była konieczność budowania dobrych relacji oraz świadomość ryzyk związanych z inwestowaniem w nieruchomości.

Jednym z najbardziej interesujących elementów wykładu były tzw. case study, czyli omówienia konkretnych przypadków inwestycyjnych wraz ze wskazaniem problemów i ich rozwiązania. Studenci mieli możliwość zadawania pytań i rozmowy z prezesem, a także podzielenia się swoimi doświadczeniami na rynku nieruchomości.

Inside Park SA to firma, która mierzy wysoko i planuje zwiększenie swojej skali działania. Prezes Laskowski podkreślał, że „Sky is the limit” jeśli chodzi o inwestowanie w nieruchomości, i że ma plany na kilkadziesiąt lat do przodu. Wprowadzenie spółki na giełdę ma na celu zwiększenie jej wiarygodności, pozyskanie kapitału i umożliwienie jeszcze większej ekspansji.

Kolejny wykład Tomasza Laskowskiego na Uniwersytecie Mikołaja Kopernika odbędzie się 18 kwietnia o godzinie 9:20. Studenci z pewnością będą z niecierpliwością oczekiwać tej inspirującej prelekcji dotyczącej inwestowania w nieruchomości.

The real estate industry is a lucrative sector that offers many opportunities for profitable businesses. However, it requires courage and determination to succeed. Inside Park SA, a company that aims to increase its scale of operations, has recently embarked on a collaboration with the Faculty of Economics and Management at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń.

As part of this collaboration, the president of Inside Park SA, Tomasz Laskowski, is conducting a series of lectures on the practical aspects of real estate investing. The first lecture, titled „How to buy a tenement house or other property?”, attracted a large audience, including employees of the Department of Real Estate and Investments at UMK. President Laskowski emphasized the importance of building good relationships and being aware of the risks associated with investing in real estate.

During the lecture, President Laskowski shared his experiences and insights on finding properties that can yield good returns. A particularly interesting aspect of the lecture was the discussion of case studies, where specific investment scenarios and their problem-solving approaches were presented. Students had the opportunity to ask questions, engage in conversations with the president, and share their own experiences in the real estate market.

Inside Park SA has ambitious plans for the future and aims to increase its credibility, acquire capital, and expand further by going public. President Laskowski firmly believes that there are no limits when it comes to investing in real estate, and he envisions long-term plans for the company’s growth.

The next lecture by Tomasz Laskowski at Nicolaus Copernicus University is scheduled for April 18th at 9:20 a.m. Students are undoubtedly eagerly awaiting this inspiring lecture on real estate investing.

For more information about Inside Park SA and their activities, visit their website: www.insidepark.pl.