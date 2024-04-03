Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Piękne mieszkanie z doskonałym wykończeniem w sercu miasta

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 3 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Sprzedam piękne mieszkanie dwupokojowe położone przy ulicy Celulozowej 4. Mieszkanie mieści się na czwartym piętrze budynku i zostało całkowicie odnowione. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi 37,73 m2, składając się z pokoju o powierzchni około 8 m2, salonu o powierzchni 12,5 m2, kuchni o powierzchni 9,5 m2, korytarza o powierzchni około 4,5 m2, łazienki o powierzchni 3,2 m2 oraz balkonu o powierzchni 2 m2.

W trakcie remontu mieszkania przeprowadzono wiele prac, aby nadać mu nowoczesny wygląd i komfort. Wymieniono podłogi – teraz w całym mieszkaniu znajduje się nowa posadzka. Wymieniono także wszystkie grzejniki, drzwi wewnętrzne oraz całkowicie odnowiono instalacje wodno-kanalizacyjną oraz elektryczną. Wszystkie ściany i sufity zostały pokryte gładzią szpachlową i pomalowane na kolor biały.

Łazienka została wyposażona w nowe sanitariaty, takie jak geberit z deską wolnoopadającą, brodzik z drzwiami przesuwnymi i baterią, umywalkę z baterią i szafką oraz lustro z kinkietem. Kuchnia została wykonana na zamówienie od stolarza i wyposażona w nowoczesną zabudowę oraz sprzęt AGD, takie jak płyta indukcyjna, lodówka i piekarnik. W korytarzu, kuchni i łazience znajduje się elegancki gres, natomiast w pokoju i salonie zastosowano panel podłogowy.

Mieszkanie jest również wyposażone w piwnicę o powierzchni 2,5 m2. Czynsz miesięczny wynosi tylko 310 zł. Dodatkowo, w budynku znajduje się domofon, zapewniający dodatkowe bezpieczeństwo.

To idealne miejsce dla osób poszukujących nowoczesnego i wygodnego mieszkania w świetnej lokalizacji. Zapraszamy do zapoznania się z ofertą już dziś!

Cena: 389 000 zł.

The above article discusses a beautiful two-bedroom apartment located at Celulozowa Street 4. The apartment is situated on the fourth floor of the building and has been completely renovated. It has a total area of 37.73 m2, consisting of a room of approximately 8 m2, a living room of 12.5 m2, a kitchen of 9.5 m2, a hallway of about 4.5 m2, a bathroom of 3.2 m2, and a balcony of 2 m2.

During the renovation, many works were carried out to give the apartment a modern look and comfort. The floors have been replaced, and there is now a new flooring throughout the entire apartment. All radiators, internal doors, as well as the water, sewage, and electrical installations have been completely renewed. All walls and ceilings have been covered with plaster and painted in white.

The bathroom has been equipped with new sanitary facilities, such as a Geberit with a slow-closing toilet seat, a shower tray with sliding doors and a faucet, a sink with a faucet and a cabinet, as well as a mirror with a wall light. The kitchen has been custom-made by a carpenter and fitted with modern built-in furniture and appliances, such as an induction hob, refrigerator, and oven. The hallway, kitchen, and bathroom feature elegant tiles, while the room and living room have laminate flooring.

The apartment also includes a cellar with an area of 2.5 m2. The monthly rent is only 310 PLN. Additionally, there is an intercom system in the building, providing additional security.

This is the perfect place for people looking for a modern and comfortable apartment in a great location. Interested individuals are invited to explore the offer today.

Price: 389,000 PLN.

—–

Here are some additional details about the real estate industry and market forecasts:

The real estate industry in Poland has experienced significant growth over the years. According to market forecasts, the demand for residential properties is expected to continue rising, especially in urban areas. Factors driving this demand include population growth, urbanization, and favorable economic conditions.

The market for renovated apartments, like the one mentioned in the article, is particularly strong. Buyers are increasingly looking for properties that offer modern amenities and comfort, making this apartment a desirable option. The renovated features, such as new flooring, sanitary facilities, and kitchen appliances, add value to the property.

Investing in real estate can be a lucrative opportunity, considering the increasing demand in the market. However, there are also challenges and issues to be aware of. One of the primary concerns is affordability, as rising property prices can make it difficult for some individuals to enter the market. Additionally, changes in regulations and policies related to real estate can impact the buying and selling process.

If you’d like to explore more about the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit The Leader, a website that provides news, analysis, and insights about the Polish real estate market.