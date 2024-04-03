Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ważność i konsekwencje posiadania świadectwa energetycznego

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Świadectwa energetyczne nie są już od dziś wymogiem dla właścicieli nieruchomości sprzedających lub wynajmujących. Jednak od kwietnia tego roku wprowadzono konsekwencje za brak tego dokumentu.

Koszt sporządzenia świadectwa energetycznego może się wahać od 200 do 1500 złotych, w zależności od rodzaju i dokumentacji lokalu. Po jego wykonaniu dokument jest ważny przez 10 lat.

Należy pamiętać, że w przypadku dokonania remontu lub modernizacji budynku, takiej jak na przykład termomodernizacja, konieczne jest wykonanie nowego świadectwa energetycznego. W tym celu zaleca się skorzystanie z usług wyspecjalizowanych firm, które posiadają odpowiednią wiedzę i doświadczenie w tej dziedzinie.

Zapewnienie posiadania aktualnego świadectwa energetycznego jest nie tylko obowiązkiem prawnym, ale może mieć także znaczące konsekwencje finansowe. Właściciel, który nie posiada aktualnego dokumentu, może być narażony na karę finansową w wysokości nawet do 5 tysięcy złotych. Ponadto, świadectwo energetyczne spełnia funkcję informacyjną dla potencjalnych nabywców lub najemców nieruchomości, którzy mogą porównać zużycie energii i koszty eksploatacji różnych budynków.

Warto więc zadbać o regularne aktualizowanie świadectwa energetycznego, aby uniknąć nieprzyjemnych konsekwencji oraz zapewnić potencjalnym kontrahentom jasny obraz wynikający z rzeczywistego zużycia energii w danej nieruchomości.

