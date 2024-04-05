Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost sprzedaży mieszkań w Polsce – Spółki deweloperskie kontynuują dobre wyniki

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 5 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Spółki z branży deweloperskiej w Polsce nie zwalniają tempa po osiągnięciu bardzo dobrych wyników sprzedaży w 2023 roku. Już w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku podały informacje na temat sprzedaży mieszkań, która również okazała się obiecująca. Według danych rocznych sprzedaż nowych mieszkań wzrosła o 14%, osiągając wynik 12,4 tys. lokali. Jednak w analizie kwartalnej można zauważyć spowolnienie sprzedaży, które wyniosło 7% w porównaniu do ostatniego kwartału 2023 roku.

Jedną z firm, która odnotowała znaczny wzrost sprzedaży, jest Atal. W pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku firma zawarła 730 umów deweloperskich i przedwstępnych, w porównaniu do 401 umów w analogicznym okresie poprzedniego roku. Prezes firmy, Zbigniew Juroszek, podkreślił, że wyniki sprzedaży były zgodne z oczekiwaniami i podkreślił, że mimo wyjątkowej sytuacji w ostatnim kwartale 2023 roku, spowodowanej zamknięciem programu zdrowego mieszkania, popyt na mieszkania nadal jest wysoki i stabilny.

Kolejną firmą z sektora deweloperskiego, która odnotowała wzrost sprzedaży, jest Dom Development. W pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku sprzedano 1011 mieszkań, w porównaniu do 914 w tym samym okresie poprzedniego roku. Przedstawiciele firmy utrzymują, że sytuacja na rynku sprzyja kontynuacji wzrostu sprzedaży i planują sprzedaż około 3 tys. mieszkań w całym 2024 roku.

Obie firmy liczą na dalszy dynamiczny rozwój sprzedaży, z uwagi na planowane obniżki stóp procentowych oraz wprowadzenie nowego programu wsparcia dla kupujących mieszkania. Zdaniem analityków, wysoka liczba sprzedanych mieszkań jest zgodna z ambitnym celem spółek i sytuacją na rynku.

Warto zauważyć, że mimo wygaśnięcia rządowego programu „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 proc.”, popyt na mieszkania oferowane przez firmy deweloperskie pozostaje silny. Większość transakcji zawieranych obecnie jest gotówkowa, co świadczy o stabilności sytuacji na rynku.

Spółki deweloperskie w Polsce mają nadzieję na dalszy wzrost sprzedaży mieszkań i realizację swoich planów w 2024 roku. Obecna sytuacja rynkowa oraz liczne projekty wprowadzone i planowane do sprzedaży stanowią optymistyczne prognozy dla przyszłości branży deweloperskiej w kraju.

The real estate development industry in Poland continues to thrive, following excellent sales results in 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, companies have already reported promising figures regarding apartment sales. According to annual data, the sale of new apartments has increased by 14%, reaching a total of 12.4 thousand units. However, in quarterly analysis, there has been a slowdown in sales, with a 7% decrease compared to the last quarter of 2023.

One of the companies that has experienced significant sales growth is Atal. In the first quarter of 2024, the company entered into 730 development and preliminary agreements, compared to 401 agreements in the same period the previous year. The president of the company, Zbigniew Juroszek, emphasized that the sales results were in line with expectations. Despite the exceptional circumstances in the last quarter of 2023, caused by the closure of the „Healthy Housing” program, the demand for apartments remains high and stable.

Another company in the real estate development sector that has seen sales growth is Dom Development. In the first quarter of 2024, 1011 apartments were sold, compared to 914 in the same period of the previous year. Representatives of the company believe that the market conditions favor the continuation of sales growth, and they plan to sell around 3,000 apartments throughout 2024.

Both companies are counting on further dynamic sales growth, due to planned interest rate cuts and the introduction of a new support program for homebuyers. According to analysts, the high number of apartments sold aligns with the ambitious goals of the companies and the current market situation.

It’s worth noting that despite the expiration of the government’s „Safe 2% Mortgage” program, there is still strong demand for apartments offered by real estate development companies. Most transactions currently being made are cash-based, indicating market stability.

Real estate development companies in Poland are hopeful for further growth in apartment sales and the realization of their plans in 2024. The current market situation, along with numerous projects introduced and planned for sale, bodes well for the future of the real estate development industry in the country.