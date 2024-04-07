Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Targi Vintage: Odkrywanie skarbów z przeszłości

Kolejna edycja popularnych targów Jestem Vintage właśnie rusza w warszawskiej Elektrowni Powiśle. To wydarzenie, które przyciąga wszystkich pasjonatów poszukiwania unikalnych przedmiotów i wspierania lokalnych producentów, zamiast wybierania produktów z sieciówek. Targi Vintage to idealna okazja do znalezienia perełek i okazji, które nigdy nie wyjdą z mody.

Organizatorzy targów opisują wydarzenie jako spotkanie dla poszukiwaczy skarbów, łowców perełek, szperaczy i kolekcjonerów. W najnowszych kolekcjach można znaleźć dresy po starszym bracie, pierścionki po babci, marynarki po sąsiedzie i kapelusze od ciotki. To prawdziwa podróż w przeszłość, która sprawia, że zakupy stają się bardziej ekologiczne, wspierają zamknięty obieg i przeciwdziałają nadprodukcji.

Targi Vintage odbywają się już 19. raz i gromadzą ponad 80 sklepów z całej Polski, które prezentują perełki z lat 70., 80. i 90. To nie tylko okazja do zakupów, ale także prawdziwe święto dla nostalgików i miłośników retro stylu. Wstęp na wydarzenie jest całkowicie darmowy i można zabrać ze sobą swojego czworonoga.

Targi będą trwały przez dwa dni, 6 i 7 kwietnia, w Elektrowni Powiśle. W sobotę można odwiedzać je od 11:00 do 21:00, a w niedzielę od 11:00 do 19:15. To doskonała okazja, aby zanurzyć się w atmosferze przeszłości, odkryć unikalne przedmioty i cieszyć się niepowtarzalnymi znaleziskami. Nie przegap tej wyjątkowej podróży w czasie na targi Vintage!

