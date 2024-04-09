Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe osiedle znajdzie się wzdłuż Mola Rybackiego w Gdyni

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 9 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Polski Holding Nieruchomości ogłosił wyniki konkursu na koncepcję zagospodarowania terenów po Dalmorze, wzdłuż Mola Rybackiego w Gdyni. W ramach projektu powstanie osiem nowych budynków mieszkalno-usługowych, których budowa może rozpocząć się w przyszłym roku.

Zwycięzcą konkursu została pracownia architektoniczna FS&P ARCUS z Warszawy. Koncepcja, która zdobyła pierwsze miejsce, kontynuuje i nawiązuje do istniejącej zabudowy osiedla Yacht Park. Zapewnia ona strefy mieszkalne, wyposażone w place zabaw i strefy odpoczynku, które są bezkolizyjne dla ruchu kołowego.

Nowe budynki mieszkalne tworzą spójny układ funkcjonalny i komunikacyjny osiedla. Ich architektura i gabaryty zostały tak zaprojektowane, aby zachować atrakcyjny układ przestrzenny oraz skalę tego obszaru Gdyni. W sumie powstanie osiem budynków, z których połowa będzie liczyła 4 kondygnacje, a druga połowa – 5.

Ponadto, pod budynkami powstaną podziemne garaże, a na parterze będą umiejscowione lokale usługowe. Planowany termin rozpoczęcia budowy pierwszych budynków to 2025 rok. Projekt ma możliwość etapowania, ale decyzja w sprawie kontynuacji zabudowy pirsu nie została jeszcze podjęta.

Warto również nadmienić, że Polski Holding Nieruchomości od kilku lat zapowiada rozpoczęcie budowy kompleksu trzech biurowców o nazwie Marina Office. Jednak do tej pory inwestor wciąż analizuje rynek w segmencie biurowym i czeka na odpowiedni moment do rozpoczęcia prac.

Polski Holding Nieruchomości has announced the results of a competition for the development concept of the Dalmor area along the Fishing Pier in Gdynia. The project will involve the construction of eight new residential and commercial buildings, with construction potentially starting next year.

The winner of the competition is the architectural studio FS&P ARCUS from Warsaw. Their concept, which took first place, continues and reflects the existing development of the Yacht Park housing estate. It provides residential zones equipped with playgrounds and rest areas, which are separate from the traffic flow.

The new residential buildings will create a cohesive functional and communication layout for the housing estate. Their architecture and dimensions have been designed to maintain the attractive spatial layout and scale of this area in Gdynia. In total, eight buildings will be built, half of which will have 4 floors, and the other half will have 5.

Additionally, underground garages will be built beneath the buildings, and commercial spaces will be located on the ground floor. The planned start date for the construction of the first buildings is 2025. The project has the possibility of being phased, but a decision regarding the continuation of the development of the pier has not yet been made.

It is also worth mentioning that Polski Holding Nieruchomości has been announcing the start of construction for the Marina Office complex, consisting of three office buildings, for several years. However, the investor is still analyzing the office market segment and waiting for the right moment to begin the project.

