Popyt na rynku nieruchomości słabnie, ale ceny pozostają na wysokim poziomie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 9 kwietnia, 2024

Popyt na rynku nieruchomości wyraźnie osłabł z powodu ograniczonej dostępności kredytów hipotecznych udzielanych na zasadach rynkowych, wysokich cen mieszkań, zwłaszcza tych o mniejszych metrażach, oraz braku programu wspierającego stronę popytową. Mimo tego spadku popytu, ceny mieszkań nadal utrzymują się na wysokim poziomie, nie odzwierciedlając jeszcze tej sytuacji.

Według najnowszego odczytu indeksu urban.one przygotowywanego dla Bankier.pl i „Pulsu Biznesu” przez Cenatorium, w lutym 2024 roku odczyt wyniósł 112,35 pkt., co oznacza wzrost o 0,60 pkt. w porównaniu ze styczniem. W ujęciu rocznym zanotowano również wzrost o 2,79 pkt.

Pomimo stabilnych cen, sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości nie jest optymistyczna. Ceny mieszkań są ciągle bardzo wysokie, a dostępność kredytów hipotecznych jest ograniczona. Mimo że rynek deweloperski powoli zaczyna się odbudowywać, liczba mieszkań oddanych do użytku w lutym przekroczyła 15 tysięcy lokali, większość z nich przekazanych przez deweloperów.

Tomasz Błeszyński, doradca rynku nieruchomości, zauważa, że popyt na mieszkania jest nadal podtrzymywany głównie przez transakcje rozpoczęte na początku roku, wspierane przez program „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.”.

Pomimo wzrostu podaży, popyt nadal spada, a ceny mieszkań utrzymują się na wysokim poziomie. Rząd przygotowuje jednak projekt ustawy wprowadzający program „Kredyt na start”, który ma na celu wsparcie kredytobiorców. Pojawienie się projektu może wpłynąć na wzrost popytu, podobnie jak miało to miejsce w przypadku programu „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.”.

Ostatni odczyt indeksu urban.one dla Warszawy również sugeruje, że ceny mieszkań wciąż rosną. W lutym 2024 roku wyniósł on 124,28 pkt., co oznacza wzrost o 0,67 pkt. w porównaniu ze styczniem, a także o 5 pkt. w ujęciu rocznym.

Wyniki te pokazują, że pomimo osłabienia popytu na rynku nieruchomości, ceny nadal pozostają na wysokim poziomie. Oczekuje się, że pojawienie się programu „Kredyt na start” może wpłynąć na dalszy wzrost popytu i cen nieruchomości. Jednakże, sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości jest nadal niepewna i wymaga dalszej obserwacji.

The real estate market has experienced a clear weakening in demand due to limited availability of market-based mortgage loans, high housing prices, especially for smaller properties, and the lack of a program supporting the demand side. Despite this decline in demand, housing prices continue to remain high, not yet reflecting this situation.

According to the latest reading of the urban.one index prepared for Bankier.pl and „Puls Biznesu” by Cenatorium, the reading in February 2024 was 112.35 points, which represents an increase of 0.60 points compared to January. On an annual basis, there was also a growth of 2.79 points.

Despite stable prices, the situation in the real estate market is not optimistic. Housing prices are still very high, and the availability of mortgage loans is limited. Although the development market is slowly starting to recover, the number of homes delivered for use in February exceeded 15,000 units, with the majority of them being handed over by developers.

Tomasz Błeszyński, a real estate market advisor, notes that demand for housing is still being sustained mainly by transactions initiated at the beginning of the year, supported by the „Safe 2% Mortgage” program.

Despite the increase in supply, demand continues to decline, and housing prices remain high. However, the government is preparing a draft law to introduce the „Startup Loan” program, which aims to support borrowers. The introduction of this program may impact an increase in demand, similar to the „Safe 2% Mortgage” program.

The latest urban.one index reading for Warsaw also suggests that housing prices are still rising. In February 2024, it reached 124.28 points, representing an increase of 0.67 points compared to January and 5 points on an annual basis.

These results show that despite the weakening demand in the real estate market, prices still remain at a high level. It is expected that the introduction of the „Startup Loan” program may further contribute to an increase in demand and property prices. However, the situation in the real estate market is still uncertain and requires further observation.

