Ograniczenia wakacji kredytowych dla kredytobiorców z kredytami hipotecznymi

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 10 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Rząd przyjął nowelizację ustawy o wsparciu kredytobiorców, która wprowadza ograniczenia wakacji kredytowych dla osób posiadających złotowe kredyty hipoteczne. Zmiany zakładają możliwość zawieszenia spłaty rat kredytowych w maju i czerwcu oraz przez kolejne dwa miesiące w drugiej połowie roku. Jednak nowe przepisy nie obejmą wszystkich, którzy do tej pory korzystali z tego wsparcia.

Zgodnie z nowymi zasadami, wysokość raty kredytowej musi wynosić więcej niż 30% dochodu gospodarstwa domowego, liczonego jako średnia za poprzednie trzy miesiące. Ponadto, kredytobiorca musi mieć na utrzymaniu co najmniej troje dzieci, a wartość zaciągniętego kredytu nie może przekraczać 1,2 mln zł.

W debacie nad projektem ustawy głos zabrał poseł Prawa i Sprawiedliwości Waldemar Buda, którego zdaniem ograniczenie wakacji kredytowych jest niesprawiedliwe. Buda podkreślał, że banki zapłaciły już 15 miliardów złotych za wakacje kredytowe, a ich zyski wciąż rosną. Poseł pytał, dlaczego to banki mają ponosić koszty tego wsparcia, zamiast budżetu państwa.

Decyzja rządu spotkała się z falą krytyki. Buda określił ją jako fatalną i dramatyczną, uderzającą w Polaków. Osoby korzystające z wakacji kredytowych były uzależnione od tego wsparcia, aby poradzić sobie z rosnącymi ratami kredytowymi. Ograniczenia wprowadzone przez rząd mogą stanowić poważne utrudnienie dla wielu kredytobiorców.

Wprowadzenie nowych ograniczeń wakacji kredytowych dla kredytobiorców z kredytami hipotecznymi budzi kontrowersje. Czy to rzeczywiście banki powinny ponosić koszty tego wsparcia, czy może powinien to być obowiązek budżetu państwa? Czas pokaże, jakie będą dalsze skutki tej decyzji.

The new amendment to the law on borrower support, which introduces restrictions on mortgage loan holidays for those with zloty-denominated mortgages, has been adopted by the government. The changes allow for the suspension of loan repayment in May and June, as well as for an additional two months in the second half of the year. However, the new regulations do not apply to everyone who has previously benefited from this support.

According to the new rules, the amount of the loan installment must be more than 30% of the household income, calculated as an average for the previous three months. Additionally, the borrower must have at least three children, and the value of the loan taken cannot exceed 1.2 million PLN.

During the debate on the bill, Waldemar Buda, a member of the Law and Justice party, spoke out, stating that the restriction on loan holidays is unfair. Buda emphasized that banks have already paid 15 billion PLN for loan holidays, and their profits continue to grow. The MP questioned why it is the banks who should bear the costs of this support, instead of the state budget.

The government’s decision has been met with criticism. Buda described it as disastrous and dramatic, hitting the Polish people. Individuals who have been taking advantage of loan holidays have been dependent on this support to cope with rising loan installments. The restrictions imposed by the government may pose significant difficulties for many borrowers.

The introduction of new restrictions on loan holidays for borrowers with mortgage loans has sparked controversy. Should it really be the banks who bear the costs of this support, or should it be the responsibility of the state budget? Only time will tell what the further consequences of this decision will be.

