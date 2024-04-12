Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Apartamentowiec powstaje w pobliżu Orfeusza na Czechowie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 12 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W Polsce przedsiębiorstwo Immobilia Polska Group rozpoczęło budowę apartamentowca na Czechowie, który będzie składał się z 246 mieszkań na 11 kondygnacjach. Planuje się, że budynek zostanie ukończony w 2026 roku.

Nowy budynek, noszący nazwę Nowy Czechów, będzie miał powierzchnię mieszkań, która będzie się wahać od 32 do 122 metrów kwadratowych. Dla wygody mieszkańców przewidziany będzie dwupoziomowy parking podziemny z 298 miejscami parkingowymi, które będą wyposażone w stacje ładowania samochodów elektrycznych.

Ponadto, na parterze budynku znajdować się będą dwa lokale usługowe, a mieszkania na parterze będą miały dostęp do prywatnych ogrodów. Apartamenty na wyższych kondygnacjach będą posiadały balkony lub loggie, natomiast na dachu budynków będą luksusowe tarasy z miejscem na tarasole i jacuzzi, z których będzie można podziwiać panoramę Lublina.

Nowy Czechów jest częścią planu „osiedla 15-minutowego”, który jest oparty na dostępności do różnych usług i udogodnień w okolicy. W pobliżu apartamentowca znajdują się uczelnie wyższe, szkoły, przedszkola, sklepy spożywcze, galerie handlowe, przychodnie lekarskie i przystanki autobusowe.

Niezwykła cecha tej inwestycji to również przestrzeń zieleni, którą developer zobowiązał się przekształcić. Jest plan, aby wybudować park ze starodrzewiem, ścieżkami i miejskimi meblami. To strefa, która będzie zachęcać mieszkańców do aktywnego wypoczynku i relaksu. Szczególnie interesujący jest planowany skwer, który będzie skomunikowany z osiedlem i będzie ogólnodostępny dla wszystkich mieszkańców po zakończeniu inwestycji.

W ramach przedsięwzięcia, developer przebuduje również ulicę Kameralną, dodając nowe oświetlenie, chodniki i miejsca parkingowe. Inwestor będzie również mógł korzystać z gruntów miejskich na czas budowy skweru, ale zobowiązany jest do zapłaty kary umownej w przypadku niewywiązania się z porozumienia.

Część tego terenu, zwana parkiem-wąwozem Czechów, obejmuje Polanę Centralną, Leśny Korytarz i wymieniony wcześniej skwer. W planach jest również stworzenie strefy rekreacyjnej, sadu miejskiego, trawników, dzikich łąk i nasadzeń zieleni.

Całe przedsięwzięcie jest zatem nie tylko inwestycją w apartamentowce, ale również w przestrzeń publiczną, która wzbogaci ofertę rekreacyjną w okolicy Orfeusza na Czechowie.

Immobilia Polska Group has begun the construction of a new apartment building in Czechów, Poland. The building, named Nowy Czechów, will consist of 246 apartments across 11 floors and is expected to be completed in 2026. The apartments will range in size from 32 to 122 square meters.

To cater to the residents’ convenience, the building will have a two-level underground parking lot with 298 parking spaces equipped with electric car charging stations. Additionally, there will be two commercial units on the ground floor, and the apartments on the ground floor will have access to private gardens. Those on the higher floors will feature balconies or loggias, and the rooftop will have luxurious terraces with space for sunbeds and jacuzzis, offering panoramic views of Lublin.

Nowy Czechów is part of the „15-minute neighborhood” plan, which focuses on providing easy access to various services and amenities in the area. The vicinity of the apartment building includes universities, schools, kindergartens, grocery stores, shopping malls, medical clinics, and bus stops.

One notable feature of this development is the commitment of the developer to transform the green spaces. Plans include the construction of a park with old-growth trees, pathways, and urban furniture. This area aims to encourage residents to engage in active leisure activities and relaxation. Particularly interesting is the planned square that will be linked to the residential area and accessible to all residents once the construction is completed.

As part of the project, the developer will also renovate Kameralna Street, adding new lighting, sidewalks, and parking spaces. They will be allowed to use municipal land during the construction of the square but will be obligated to pay a contractual penalty if they fail to comply with the agreement.

A portion of the area, known as Czechów Park Gorge, includes Central Glade, Forest Corridor, and the previously mentioned square. Plans also involve creating a recreational zone, urban orchard, lawns, wild meadows, and green plantings.

Overall, this project is not only an investment in apartment buildings but also in public spaces, enriching the recreational offerings in the vicinity of Orfeusza in Czechów.