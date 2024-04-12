Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy etap inwestycji Morska Park w Gdyni Leszczynki

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Pierwszy budynek osiedla Morska Park przy ulicy Morskiej w Gdyni Leszczynki, który miał być gotowy do końca 2023 roku, będzie dokończony przez dewelopera Semeko. Jednak reszta osiedla zostanie zrealizowana pod kontrolą dewelopera Develia, który niedawno stał się większościowym udziałowcem w spółce odpowiedzialnej za projekt.

Inwestycja osiedla Morska Park została ogłoszona na początku 2021 roku przez Grupę Inwestycyjną Semeko. Aktualny harmonogram zakłada zakończenie budowy pierwszego budynku w 2024 roku. Semeko planuje przyspieszyć realizację inwestycji, aby jak najszybciej dostarczyć lokale nabywcom, nie podnosząc przy tym cen mieszkań i nie renegocjując umów z klientami.

Drugi etap inwestycji, czyli budowa budynku z 105 mieszkaniami, został objęty transakcją z Develią. Planuje się rozpoczęcie sprzedaży tego etapu jeszcze w tym roku. Develia będzie odpowiedzialna za zarządzanie realizacją kolejnych etapów projektu.

Obecnie w branży deweloperskiej widoczny jest wzrost transakcji polegających na odkupowaniu projektów gotowych do realizacji. To porozumienia biznesowe, które umożliwiają deweloperom rozpoczęcie budowy i sprzedaż już przygotowanych osiedli. Podobne transakcje miały miejsce również w przypadku innych znanych deweloperów, co dodaje dynamiki na rynku nieruchomości.

Ważne dla nabywców mieszkań na osiedlu Morska Park jest to, że inwestycja nadal się rozwija, chociaż pod opieką dwóch różnych deweloperów. Teraz, z większym wsparciem ze strony Develii, można oczekiwać przyspieszenia realizacji kolejnych etapów projektu i sprawnego dostarczenia wszystkich mieszkań.

The real estate industry in Poland has experienced a significant increase in transactions involving the acquisition of projects ready for development. This trend is observed in the case of the Morska Park housing estate in Gdynia Leszczynki. The project, initially announced by Semeko, a real estate investment group, has now been taken over by developer Develia, who recently became the majority shareholder in the company responsible for the project.

The Morska Park housing estate was announced in early 2021 by Semeko, with the completion of the first building expected by the end of 2023. However, only the construction of the first building will continue under Semeko’s supervision, while the rest of the estate will be developed by Develia. The current schedule aims to complete the first building by 2024. Semeko plans to expedite the development process in order to deliver the properties to buyers as quickly as possible, without raising prices or renegotiating contracts with clients.

The second phase of the project, involving the construction of a building with 105 apartments, has been included in the transaction with Develia. Sales for this phase are planned to commence later this year. Develia will be responsible for managing the implementation of the subsequent stages of the project.

This acquisition of ongoing projects has become a prevalent trend in the real estate development industry. Similar agreements have been made by other prominent developers, adding dynamism to the real estate market. The ability for developers to acquire projects that are ready for construction and sale allows for quicker delivery of properties to buyers.

For potential buyers of apartments in the Morska Park housing estate, it is reassuring to know that the project is still progressing, albeit under the supervision of two different developers. With the increased support from Develia, it is expected that the development of the subsequent stages of the project will be expedited, resulting in the efficient delivery of all apartments.

For more information on the real estate industry in Poland, you can visit the Poland Firm website.