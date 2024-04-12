Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nieruchomość przy ul. Legionów 24 w Toruniu – doskonała inwestycja o wyjątkowym potencjale

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 12 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Restauracja i hotel o nazwie „Solina” przy ulicy Legionów 24 w Toruniu zostały wystawione na sprzedaż. Niezwykłe miejsce, które przez wiele lat gościło wycieczki z całego kraju, teraz czeka na nowego nabywcę. Ta nieruchomość, pełna historii i unikalnego charakteru, oferuje niezwykłą możliwość inwestycji w centrum miasta.

Obiekt składa się z dwóch części – Domu Turysty, który oferuje 65 miejsc noclegowych w różnych konfiguracjach pokoi, oraz restauracji grill & bar, zlokalizowanej w piwnicach budynku. To miejsce, które było nie tylko źródłem wspaniałych posiłków, ale także zapewniało przytulne noclegi dla podróżujących.

Cena tej nieruchomości została obniżona o aż 400 tysięcy złotych. Oryginalnie wyceniana na 2 miliony złotych plus VAT, obecnie można ją nabyć za 1,6 miliona złotych. Niezwykły potencjał inwestycyjny tej nieruchomości sprawia, że stanowi ona doskonałą okazję zarówno dla tych, którzy chcą kontynuować działalność turystyczną, jak i dla tych, którzy widzą w niej inny cel.

Opisując nieruchomość, pośrednik podkreśla, że składa się ona z trzech kondygnacji oraz piwnicy, zajmując łącznie powierzchnię 721 m² na działce o powierzchni 740 m². To przestronne i funkcjonalne miejsce, które oferuje wiele możliwości aranżacyjnych.

Nie zwlekaj, ta nieruchomość to wyjątkowa okazja inwestycyjna. Jeśli szukasz miejsca, które pozwoli Ci prowadzić działalność turystyczną lub planujesz uruchomienie innego interesu w centrum Torunia, to „Solina” przy ulicy Legionów 24 jest doskonałym wyborem. Przenieś się w czasie i odkryj potencjał tej unikalnej nieruchomości.

The „Solina” restaurant and hotel located at Legionów 24 Street in Toruń have been put up for sale. This extraordinary place, which has been hosting tourists from all over the country for many years, is now waiting for a new buyer. This property, full of history and unique character, offers an exceptional investment opportunity in the city center.

The facility consists of two parts – the Tourist House, which offers 65 accommodations in various room configurations, and the grill & bar restaurant located in the basement of the building. This place was not only a source of great meals but also provided cozy accommodations for travelers.

The price of this property has been reduced by a staggering 400,000 Polish zlotys. Originally priced at 2 million zlotys plus VAT, it can now be purchased for 1.6 million zlotys. The extraordinary investment potential of this property makes it an excellent opportunity for those who want to continue operating in the tourism industry as well as for those who see a different purpose for it.

Describing the property, the broker emphasizes that it consists of three floors and a basement, occupying a total area of 721 square meters on a plot of land with an area of 740 square meters. It is a spacious and functional place that offers many possibilities for arrangement.

Do not hesitate, this property is a unique investment opportunity. If you are looking for a place that will allow you to run a tourism business or plan to start a different venture in the center of Toruń, then „Solina” at Legionów 24 Street is an excellent choice. Step back in time and discover the potential of this unique property.