Najdroższa willa w Polsce z niesamowitymi atrakcjami

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W Polsce jest dostępna niesamowita oferta nieruchomości. Luksusowa willa zlokalizowana w podwarszawskich Łomiankach oferuje niezwykłe atrakcje i wygodę. Budynek ten, który jest dostępny na stronie Nieruchomosci-online.pl, to zdecydowanie jedna z najgorętszych ofert na mazowieckim rynku nieruchomości.

Ta imponująca willa ma 11 pokoi, basen, salon telewizyjny, kilka kuchni, mnóstwo tarasów, prywatny staw, oranżerię i nowoczesne zabezpieczenia. Jednak największą atrakcją tego miejsca jest jego wyjątkowa lokalizacja. Willa znajduje się w pobliżu obszaru chronionego przyrodniczo – Natura 2000 oraz Puszczy Kampinoskiej. Mieszkańcy będą mieli okazję cieszyć się pięknymi widokami na park i malownicze otoczenie.

Willa ma ogólną powierzchnię 1 560 m², co przekłada się na metraż 19 230,77 zł/m². Działka, na której się znajduje, ma powierzchnię 14 609 m². Jest to nieruchomość o wartości 30 milionów złotych, co czyni ją najdroższą willą w Polsce.

Podczas eksplorowania wnętrza tej bogatej willi, odkryjemy cztery części budynku. Na parterze znajduje się przestronny salon o powierzchni około 200 m², wyposażona kuchnia marki Miele, jadalnia oraz toaleta dla gości. Na kolejnym poziomie, przez marmurowe schody, znajdują się dwa aneksy sypialne z łazienkami i garderobami, gabinet oraz przestronny hall.

Kolejna część nieruchomości zawiera basen o wymiarach 6,0 m x 12,5 m z funkcją hydromasażu, świetnie wyposażoną siłownię, saunę i pokój wypoczynkowy. Do tej części przynależy również garaż na trzy pojazdy.

Willa ma także oranżerię, funkcjonalną salę telewizyjną, dwa dodatkowe sypialnie z łazienkami i garderobami oraz kuchnię. Aneks gościnny składa się z czterech pokoi z łazienkami i garderobami, kuchni, pralni oraz przestrzennego holu. Na najwyższym poziomie rozciąga się taras o powierzchni prawie 400 m², który idealnie nadaje się do letniego wypoczynku.

Wokół nieruchomości znajdują się ogromne tarasy oraz piękny ogród o powierzchni 11 000 m², który obejmuje ogród różany i ogród owocowo-warzywny. Dodatkowo, na terenie nieruchomości znajduje się też staw o wielkości 900 m², boisko oraz ścieżka rekreacyjna o długości 400 m, idealna do joggingu.

Ta luksusowa willa oferuje nie tylko wysoki standard życia, ale również wyjątkowe atrakcje. Jest to unikalna nieruchomość, która przyciąga uwagę swoją doskonałą lokalizacją i bogatym wnętrzem.

The luxury real estate industry in Poland is experiencing remarkable growth, with a wide range of properties available for purchase. One such property is a luxurious villa located in Łomianki, a suburb of Warsaw, which offers extraordinary amenities and comfort. This particular property, featured on Nieruchomosci-online.pl, is undoubtedly one of the hottest offerings in the real estate market in the Mazovian region.

The impressive villa boasts 11 rooms, a swimming pool, a TV lounge, multiple kitchens, numerous terraces, a private pond, an orangery, and modern security systems. However, its greatest attraction lies in its exceptional location. The villa is situated in close proximity to a nature reserve area, Natura 2000, as well as the Kampinos Forest. Residents will have the opportunity to enjoy beautiful views of the park and picturesque surroundings.

With a total area of 1,560 m², the villa is priced at 19,230.77 zł/m². Sitting on a plot of land spanning 14,609 m², this property is valued at 30 million złotych, making it the most expensive villa in Poland.

Upon exploring the interior of this lavish villa, one would discover four distinct sections. The ground floor features a spacious living room of approximately 200 m², a fully equipped Miele kitchen, a dining room, and a guest toilet. On the next level, accessed through marble stairs, there are two bedroom annexes with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets, as well as a study and a spacious hall.

Another section of the property houses a pool measuring 6.0 m x 12.5 m with a hydro-massage function, a well-equipped gym, a sauna, and a relaxation room. Additionally, this section includes a three-car garage.

The villa also features an orangery, a functional TV room, two additional bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets, as well as a kitchen. The guest annex comprises four rooms with en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets, a kitchen, a laundry room, and a spacious hall. The highest level of the villa boasts a nearly 400 m² terrace, perfect for summer relaxation.

Surrounding the property are vast terraces and a beautiful garden spanning 11,000 m², which includes a rose garden and a fruit and vegetable garden. Furthermore, the property also boasts a pond measuring 900 m², a sports field, and a 400 m recreational path ideal for jogging.

This luxury villa not only offers a high standard of living but also unique attractions. It is a one-of-a-kind property that captivates attention with its excellent location and luxurious interior.

