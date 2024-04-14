Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Poczta Polska sprzedaje nieruchomości nad morzem

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 14 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Poczta Polska ogłosiła na swojej stronie wiele ofert nieruchomości w województwach nadmorskich, takich jak pomorskie, zachodniopomorskie i kujawsko-pomorskie. Dla potencjalnych inwestorów, szczególnie atrakcyjne mogą okazać się domki i działki położone w bliskiej odległości od Bałtyku.

Chociaż nieruchomości nie znajdują się bezpośrednio nad morzem, można znaleźć propozycje, które są w niewielkiej odległości od plaży. Przykładem takiej nieruchomości jest budynek położony w Żarnowie, o powierzchni 170 metrów kwadratowych, zlokalizowany na działce o powierzchni 0,2090 ha. Cena sprzedaży wynosi 244 000 złotych. To świetna okazja dla osób, które marzą o posiadaniu swojego miejsca na weekendowy wypad.

Oprócz Żarnowa, Poczta Polska oferuje też inne nieruchomości wartościowe dla potencjalnych inwestorów. Na przykład, w Bożepole Wielkim dostępny jest lokal użytkowy o powierzchni 62,50 metrów kwadratowych, wraz z przynależnymi pomieszczeniami (13,20 m²) i garażem (7,90 m²) na działce o powierzchni 0,0779 ha.

Warto zaznaczyć, że większość oferowanych nieruchomości wymaga remontu, co stwarza możliwość przystosowania ich do prowadzenia agroturystyki lub stworzenia własnego letniego domu. Poczta Polska informuje, że budynki są wyposażone w instalacje elektryczną, wodociągową i kanalizacyjną, jednak niektóre z nich wymagają modernizacji. Dochodzenie jest to niewątpliwie okazja do zakupu nieruchomości w atrakcyjnych nadmorskich regionach Polski.

The real estate industry in Poland, particularly in coastal regions such as Pomorskie, Zachodniopomorskie, and Kujawsko-Pomorskie, offers attractive opportunities for potential investors. Poczta Polska, the Polish Postal Service, has announced multiple property offers on their website, including cottages and plots of land located near the Baltic Sea.

While these properties may not be directly by the sea, there are options available that are within a short distance from the beach. For instance, a building in Żarnowo, with a floor area of 170 square meters and situated on a 0.2090-hectare plot, is currently being sold for 244,000 złoty. This represents a great opportunity for individuals dreaming of owning their own weekend getaway.

Apart from Żarnowo, Poczta Polska also offers other valuable properties suitable for potential investors. For example, in Bożepole Wielkie, there is a commercial space available with a floor area of 62.50 square meters, along with additional rooms (13.20 m²) and a garage (7.90 m²) on a 0.0779-hectare plot.

It is worth noting that most of the properties being offered require renovation, presenting the opportunity to adapt them for agrotourism or create a personal summer home. Poczta Polska informs potential buyers that the buildings are equipped with electricity, water supply, and sewage systems, although some may require upgrading. This is undoubtedly a chance to purchase properties in attractive coastal regions of Poland.

For more information on the real estate market and available properties in coastal regions, you can visit the official Poczta Polska website: Poczta Polska.

Additionally, for market forecasts and insights on the Polish real estate industry, you can refer to reputable sources such as the Association of Polish Real Estate Managers: Association of Polish Real Estate Managers.