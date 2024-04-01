Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Małe jest piękne: Kasia i Jędrek Gąsienicowie wybudowali urokliwy dom o niewielkim metrażu

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 1 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Kasia i Jędrek Gąsienicowie, znani z programu „Googlebox. Przed telewizorem”, pochodzą z malowniczego Zakopanego. Choć ich popularność wzrosła dzięki występom w telewizji, para postanowiła zrealizować swoje marzenie o własnym domu. Wybudowali go w sadzie i nadal zaskakują swoją naturalnością i poczuciem humoru.

Projekt domku Gąsieniców przyciągnął uwagę ze względu na jego niewielki metraż – zaledwie 35 metrów kwadratowych. Wnętrza są utrzymane w prostym stylu, wzbogacone góralskimi akcentami. W salonie znajduje się wygodna kanapa o ceglanym kolorze, drewniany stolik i niewielki piec. Duże okna i przeszklone drzwi wpuszczają dostatecznie dużo światła dzienne, podkreślając naturalne piękno domu. Wnętrza zdobią również duże obrazy przedstawiające górskie krajobrazy, które tworzą przytulną atmosferę. Nowoczesne, czarne lampy wiszące są eleganckim dodatkiem do całości.

Najnowsze zdjęcia domku, które para opublikowała na Instagramie, zachwyciły internautów. Widać na nich pierwsze oznaki wiosny za oknem. Widok z jednego z okien robi prawdziwe wrażenie. Użytkownicy mediów społecznościowych podziwiają dom Gąsieniców i piszą, że jaszcze bardziej będzie on zachwycać, gdy całe otoczenie zakwitnie.

Małe domy stają się coraz bardziej popularne, a Kasia i Jędrek udowodnili, że można stworzyć piękne i funkcjonalne wnętrza nawet na ograniczonej przestrzeni. Ich dom jest doskonałym przykładem tego, że wielkość nie zawsze ma znaczenie. Podczas budowy Gąsienicowie zadbali nie tylko o funkcjonalność, ale także o estetykę i szczegóły, które podkreślają ich góralskie korzenie.

Nowy dom Kasi i Jędrka Gąsieniców z pewnością stał się inspiracją dla wielu osób planujących budowę własnego miejsca. Pokazuje, że wyobraźnia i kreatywność mogą stworzyć przepiękne wnętrza, niezależnie od metrażu.

The popularity of Kasia and Jędrek Gąsienicowie, known from the TV show „Googlebox. Przed telewizorem,” has increased due to their appearances on television. However, the couple decided to fulfill their dream of owning their own home. They built it in a garden and continue to surprise with their naturalness and sense of humor.

The Gąsienicowie’s cottage project attracted attention because of its small size – only 35 square meters. The interiors are kept in a simple style, enriched with highlander accents. The living room features a comfortable brick-colored sofa, a wooden table, and a small stove. Large windows and glass doors let in enough natural light, emphasizing the natural beauty of the house. The interiors are also adorned with large paintings of mountain landscapes, creating a cozy atmosphere. Modern black pendant lamps are an elegant addition to the whole.

The couple’s latest photos of the cottage, which they published on Instagram, captivated internet users. The photos show the first signs of spring outside the window. The view from one of the windows makes a real impression. Social media users admire the Gąsienicowie’s home and write that it will be even more enchanting when the entire surroundings bloom.

Small homes are becoming increasingly popular, and Kasia and Jędrek have proven that beautiful and functional interiors can be created even in limited space. Their home is a perfect example that size doesn’t always matter. During the construction, the Gąsienicowie not only focused on functionality but also on aesthetics and details that emphasize their highlander roots.

Kasia and Jędrek Gąsienicowie’s new home has certainly become an inspiration for many people planning to build their own place. It shows that imagination and creativity can create beautiful interiors, regardless of the size.

According to market forecasts, the small house industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The rising cost of living and the desire for a simpler and more sustainable lifestyle have led to an increase in demand for compact homes. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in remote work opportunities have prompted more people to consider downsizing their living spaces.

Issues related to the small house industry include zoning regulations and restrictions. Many areas have minimum size requirements for residential properties, which can make it challenging to build or live in a small home. However, there are efforts to advocate for changes in zoning laws to accommodate smaller housing options.

