Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

SINN – Nowe spółki inwestujące w najem nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 6 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Resort Rozwoju i Technologii przedstawił wstępne założenia dotyczące wprowadzenia nowych przepisów dotyczących spółek inwestujących w najem nieruchomości (SINN) – informuje „Puls Biznesu”. Nowe spółki SINN, podobne do REIT, będą działały jako spółki akcyjne o minimalnym kapitale zakładowym w wysokości 100 milionów złotych. Ta inwestycyjna forma umożliwi mniejszym inwestorom ulokowanie środków w rynek nieruchomości.

Zgodnie z informacjami gazety, Jacek Tomczak, wiceminister rozwoju, przedstawił wstępne założenia dotyczące SINN w Polsce oraz REIT na rynkach zagranicznych. Projektowaną rejestrację tych spółek ma prowadzić Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego we współpracy z Giełdą Papierów Wartościowych. SINN będą inwestować wyłącznie w aktywa generujące dochód i płacić podatek w wysokości 10 procent od wypłaconej dywidendy. Ważną informacją jest, że dywidenda dla udziałowców SINN będzie wolna od opodatkowania. Dodatkowo, spółki będą miały obowiązek przeznaczyć 90 procent skonsolidowanego zysku na dywidendę.

Jak podaje „PB”, zysk będzie obliczany na podstawie przychodów spółki pomniejszonych o koszty działalności, z wyjątkiem amortyzacji. Ponadto, wstępne założenia projektu ustawy przewidują, że wartość zadłużenia SINN nie może przekraczać 50 procent wartości portfela nieruchomości.

Co to jest SINN?

Zgodnie z informacjami dostarczonymi przez Stowarzyszenie Inwestorów Indywidualnych, SINN (Spółki Inwestujące w Najem Nieruchomości) są podobne do amerykańskiego systemu REIT. REIT, czyli Real Estate Investment Trust, to specjalny rodzaj funduszu inwestującego w nieruchomości. Inwestycje te mogą obejmować grunty, budynki mieszkalne, budynki usługowe oraz infrastrukturę związane z nieruchomościami, która jest wynajmowana lub sprzedawana klientom.

Ważną zaletą spółek SINN jest efektywność podatkowa, podobnie jak w przypadku amerykańskich funduszy REIT. Zyski netto mogą być wypłacane w postaci dywidendy, a fundusze te są zwolnione z podatku CIT pod warunkiem wypłaty co najmniej 90% zysku netto. Ponadto, spółki SINN zajmują się obsługą i zarządzaniem nieruchomościami, obejmując wszystkie kwestie prawne. Inwestowanie w SINN jest bardziej dostępne niż tradycyjne zakup nieruchomości, a inwestorzy mogą cieszyć się pasywnym dochodem generowanym przez rynek nieruchomości.

Tak więc, wprowadzenie nowych spółek inwestujących w najem nieruchomości (SINN) w Polsce otwiera nowe możliwości dla mniejszych inwestorów, którzy chcą ulokować swoje środki w rynek nieruchomości. SINN, podobnie jak amerykańskie REIT, stwarzają efektywną inwestycyjną formę, umożliwiającą generowanie dochodu z nieruchomości.

The introduction of new companies investing in rental real estate (SINN) in Poland opens up new opportunities for smaller investors looking to invest in the real estate market. SINN, similar to American REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), provide an efficient investment form that allows for income generation from real estate.

According to the preliminary assumptions presented by the Ministry of Development and Technology, these new SINN companies will operate as joint-stock companies with a minimum share capital of PLN 100 million. This investment form will enable smaller investors to allocate their funds into the real estate market.

Jacek Tomczak, the Deputy Minister of Development, has presented the preliminary assumptions regarding SINN in Poland and REITs in foreign markets. The registration of these companies is expected to be conducted by the Financial Supervision Commission in collaboration with the Stock Exchange. SINN will exclusively invest in income-generating assets and will pay a 10% tax on distributed dividends. Importantly, dividends for SINN shareholders will be tax-free. Additionally, the companies will be required to allocate 90% of their consolidated profit towards dividends.

According to „Puls Biznesu,” the profit will be calculated based on the company’s revenues, minus operating costs, excluding depreciation. Furthermore, the preliminary assumptions of the bill project stipulate that the debt of SINN cannot exceed 50% of the value of the real estate portfolio.

SINN, or Companies Investing in Rental Real Estate, are similar to the American REIT system, as stated by the Association of Individual Investors. REITs are special types of funds that invest in real estate, including land, residential buildings, commercial buildings, and infrastructure related to real estate that is leased or sold to customers.

A significant advantage of SINN companies is their tax efficiency, similar to American REIT funds. Net profits can be distributed as dividends, and these funds are exempt from corporate income tax (CIT) provided that at least 90% of the net profit is paid out. Additionally, SINN companies handle the administration and management of real estate, encompassing all legal matters. Investing in SINN is more accessible than traditional real estate purchases, and investors can enjoy passive income generated by the real estate market.

In summary, the introduction of new companies investing in rental real estate (SINN) in Poland opens up new possibilities for smaller investors who want to allocate their funds in the real estate market. SINN, similar to American REITs, provides an efficient investment form that allows for income generation from real estate.