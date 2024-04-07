Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny mieszkań poza miastem – opłacalna alternatywa dla marzeń o wymarzonym lokum

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Niezwykle wysokie ceny mieszkań w największych polskich miastach stawiają wiele osób przed trudnym dylematem. Wielu z nas musi podjąć decyzję: czy wynająć mieszkanie w mieście, które przekracza nasze finansowe możliwości, czy też zdecydować się na przeprowadzkę do jednej z pobliskich miejscowości. Ciekawe dane zebrano na portalu RynekPierwotny.pl, które pokazują, że wybór drugiej opcji może być całkiem opłacalny.

Według portalu, ceny mieszkań oferowanych przez deweloperów w gminach okalających metropolie są o wiele bardziej przystępne. Średnio są one tańsze o jedną trzecią w porównaniu do cen w miastach. Różnice, jak się okazuje, mogą być nawet większe.

Przykładowo, w okolicach Krakowa średnia cena metra kwadratowego mieszkań jest znacznie niższa niż w samym mieście. To bardzo korzystna informacja dla tych, którzy marzą o posiadaniu własnego lokum, ale nie mogą sobie pozwolić na kosztowne inwestycje.

Podobna sytuacja ma miejsce w innych dużych miastach. W Warszawie, najdroższym ośrodku, cena metra kwadratowego przekroczyła w lutym 17 tysięcy złotych. Jednak w gminach okalających stolicę, z pewnością można znaleźć oferty o znacznie niższych cenach.

Dlatego też, coraz więcej osób zastanawia się nad przeprowadzką do tych miejscowości. Oczywiście, istnieje tu pewna kompromisowa sytuacja – często oznacza to konieczność dojazdów do pracy w centrum miasta. Jednak dla wielu ludzi ta opcja staje się coraz bardziej atrakcyjna i jest godna rozważenia.

Warto pamiętać, że nie tylko Kraków czy Warszawa mają niższe ceny mieszkań poza miastem. To również dotyczy innych dużych miast, takich jak Trójmiasto czy Łódź. Niektóre gminy oferują nawet jeszcze bardziej atrakcyjne warunki cenowe, które są o wiele niższe niż średnie ceny w miastach.

Dlatego też, jeśli marzysz o swoim wymarzonym lokum, ale nie jesteś w stanie sobie na niego pozwolić w mieście, warto rozważyć alternatywę przeprowadzki do jednej z okolicznych miejscowości. Tam znajdziesz szansę na spełnienie swoich marzeń mieszkalnych, bez nadmiernego obciążenia finansowego.

The high prices of apartments in the largest Polish cities present a challenging dilemma for many people. They must decide whether to rent an apartment in a city that exceeds their financial capabilities or to move to one of the nearby towns. Interestingly, data collected on the portal RynekPierwotny.pl shows that choosing the second option can be quite profitable.

According to the portal, the prices of apartments offered by developers in the municipalities surrounding major cities are much more affordable. On average, they are one-third cheaper compared to prices in the cities. As it turns out, the differences can be even greater.

For example, in the vicinity of Krakow, the average price per square meter of apartments is significantly lower than in the city itself. This is very beneficial information for those who dream of owning their own place but cannot afford expensive investments.

A similar situation occurs in other major cities. In Warsaw, the most expensive city, the price per square meter exceeded 17,000 PLN in February. However, in the municipalities surrounding the capital, one can certainly find offers at much lower prices.

Therefore, more and more people are considering moving to these towns. Of course, there is a compromise involved – it often means commuting to work in the city center. However, for many people, this option is becoming increasingly attractive and worth considering.

It is worth noting that it is not only Krakow or Warsaw that have lower apartment prices outside the city. This also applies to other major cities such as the Tri-City or Łódź. Some municipalities even offer even more attractive price conditions, which are much lower than the average prices in the cities.

Therefore, if you dream of your ideal place but cannot afford it in the city, it is worth considering the alternative of moving to one of the surrounding towns. There, you will find the opportunity to fulfill your housing dreams without excessive financial burden.

For more information on the real estate market in Poland, you can visit the official website of the National Association of Real Estate Developers – polnord.pl. This website provides valuable insights and resources related to the industry, market forecasts, and issues faced by developers and buyers in Poland.