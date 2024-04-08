Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Niewielki wpływ flipperów na rynek nieruchomości w Polsce – to tylko szum mediów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 8 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Według polityków, którzy wypowiadają wojnę flipperom, ich działalność ma ogromny wpływ na rynek nieruchomości w Polsce. Jednakże dane nie potwierdzają tych obaw. Ekspert Jan Dziekoński z FLTR.pl podaje, że udział flippingu w obrocie nieruchomościami wynosi od 2 do 8 procent. Choć zjawisko jest zauważalne, nie można mówić o jego gigantycznym wpływie na rynek.

Rentier.io, firma specjalizująca się w szkoleniach z flippingu, szacuje, że kilka, a może nawet kilkanaście tysięcy osób uczestniczyło w tych szkoleniach. Niemniej jednak, tylko część z nich wykorzystuje zdobytą wiedzę w praktyce. Według informacji od pośredników z całej Polski, udział flipperów w transakcjach sprzedaży mieszkań wynosi od 10 do 20 procent, co można uznawać za średnią wartość 15 procent. Z danych GUS wynika, że w 2022 roku odnotowano nieco ponad 190 tysięcy transakcji dotyczących lokali mieszkalnych w Polsce, z czego około 30 tysięcy można przypisać transakcjom flipperskim.

Jednak eksperci nie są przekonani, że nowe przepisy dotyczące flipperów wpłyną na ceny mieszkań. Tomasz Błeszyński, doradca rynku, podkreśla, że są one niewielkim czynnikiem cenotwórczym, a ich wprowadzenie może jedynie wprowadzić chaos i panikę na rynku nieruchomości. Łukasz Wydrowski, prezes Estatic Nieruchomości, również uważa, że eliminacja flipperów nie rozwiąże problemu wzrostu cen mieszkań. Prawdziwe przyczyny leżą w niedoborze dostępnych mieszkań oraz w polityce pieniężnej i kredytowej, która wpływa na wzrost cen. Paraliżując działalność flipperów, istnieje ryzyko wzrostu cen pustostanów, które już nie będą „ożywiane” przez inwestorów.

Podsumowując, choć politycy i media koncentrują się na wpływie flipperów na rynek nieruchomości w Polsce, faktyczny udział tej grupy jest niewielki. Przepisy dotyczące eliminacji flipperów nie są rozwiązaniem problemu wzrostu cen mieszkań, który ma głębsze przyczyny.

The real estate flipping industry in Poland has been a topic of concern for politicians, who believe its activities have a significant impact on the real estate market. However, data does not confirm these fears. According to Jan Dziekoński, an expert from FLTR.pl, flipping accounts for only 2 to 8 percent of real estate transactions. While the phenomenon is noticeable, it cannot be described as having a gigantic influence on the market.

Rentier.io, a company specializing in flipping training, estimates that several, and perhaps even tens of thousands of people have participated in these training sessions. However, only a fraction of them actually apply the knowledge they acquire in practice. According to information from real estate agents across Poland, flippers account for 10 to 20 percent of property sales transactions, with an average of 15 percent. Data from the Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows that in 2022, there were slightly over 190,000 transactions involving residential properties in Poland, of which around 30,000 can be attributed to flipping transactions.

However, experts are not convinced that the new regulations regarding flippers will affect housing prices. Tomasz Błeszyński, a market advisor, emphasizes that they are a minor price-determining factor, and their introduction may only create chaos and panic in the real estate market. Łukasz Wydrowski, the CEO of Estatic Nieruchomości, also believes that eliminating flippers will not solve the problem of rising housing prices. The true causes lie in the shortage of available housing and monetary and credit policy, which impact price growth. By paralyzing flippers’ activities, there is a risk of increasing the number of empty buildings that will no longer be „revived” by investors.

In conclusion, although politicians and the media focus on the impact of flippers on the real estate market in Poland, the actual involvement of this group is minimal. Regulations aimed at eliminating flippers are not a solution to the problem of rising housing prices, which have deeper underlying causes.

