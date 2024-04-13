Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowy Program Kredytowy dla Mieszkańców Polski

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnich latach deweloperzy mieli trudności z rozpoczęciem nowych inwestycji z powodu niepewnej sytuacji, takiej jak wzrost inflacji, koszty budowy lokali czy ograniczenia dotyczące kredytów hipotecznych. Jednak ta sytuacja zaczęła się zmieniać od I kwartału 2023 roku, kiedy rosło zainteresowanie zakupem mieszkań, a oferta była ograniczona, szczególnie w przypadku małych mieszkań. Program „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” przyczynił się do wzrostu cen, ale także do rozpoczęcia wielu nowych inwestycji deweloperskich.

Najnowsze dane opublikowane przez Główny Urząd Statystyczny pokazują, że w okresie styczeń-luty 2024 roku oddano do użytkowania 30 800 mieszkań, co stanowi 11,7% mniej niż w analogicznym okresie w 2023 roku. Jednak liczba rozpoczętych inwestycji przez deweloperów wzrosła o 42% w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku.

Na rynku najmu również zaszły znaczące zmiany. Od 2022 roku ceny wynajmu mieszkań rosły w szybkim tempie, głównie ze względu na napływ imigrantów z Ukrainy. Jednak obecnie sytuacja stabilizuje się, a nawet obserwuje się spadki cen w niektórych miastach.

W Lublinie, podobnie jak w całej Polsce, trudno było nabyć nowe mieszkanie z powodu ograniczonej dostępności. Rozpoczęcie inwestycji budowlanych w marcu 2023 roku spowodowało wzrost cen i szaleństwo na rynku wtórnym, gdzie ludzie kupowali mieszkania bez wcześniejszego ich oglądania.

Program „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2%” przyniósł korzyści, ale także spowodował wzrost cen mieszkań. Jednak teraz rząd wprowadza nowy program „Kredyt #naStart” o preferencyjnej stopie procentowej. Adresowany jest on do singli, małżeństw i par bez ślubu, którzy nie są właścicielami nieruchomości. Preferencyjne kredyty służą przede wszystkim na zakup pierwszego mieszkania, a gospodarstwa domowe z dziećmi mogą przeprowadzić się do kolejnego lokum. Wysokość dopłaty do rat zależeć będzie od liczby dzieci oraz dochodów osiąganych przez gospodarstwo domowe.

Nowy program kredytowy ma na celu ułatwienie zdobycia nieruchomości przez Polaków. Mimo że poprzedni program spowodował wzrost cen, to obecnie rząd wprowadza rozwiązania mające pomóc osobom zainteresowanym pożyczką.

The real estate industry in Poland has faced challenges in recent years due to uncertainties such as inflation, construction costs, and mortgage loan restrictions. However, the situation began to change in the first quarter of 2023, when there was a growing interest in purchasing apartments and a limited supply, especially for small apartments. The „Safe Credit 2%” program contributed to the increase in prices but also led to the commencement of many new development projects.

According to the latest data published by the Central Statistical Office, 30,800 apartments were completed in the period of January-February 2024, which is 11.7% less than the same period in 2023. However, the number of development projects initiated by developers increased by 42% compared to the previous year.

Significant changes have also occurred in the rental market. Since 2022, rental prices have been rising rapidly, mainly due to the influx of immigrants from Ukraine. However, the situation is currently stabilizing, and there are even price decreases in some cities.

In Lublin, as well as throughout Poland, it was difficult to acquire new apartments due to limited availability. The commencement of construction projects in March 2023 resulted in price increases and frenzy in the secondary market, where people were buying apartments without prior viewing.

The „Safe Credit 2%” program brought benefits but also led to an increase in housing prices. However, the government is now introducing a new program called „Credit #naStart” with a preferential interest rate. It is aimed at singles, married couples, and unmarried partners who are not property owners. Preferential loans are primarily intended for the purchase of a first apartment, and households with children can move to another residence. The amount of subsidy for loan installments will depend on the number of children and household income.

The new loan program aims to facilitate property acquisition for Poles. Although the previous program led to price increases, the government is now introducing solutions to help individuals interested in obtaining loans.