Proponowane zmiany w prawie mają na celu zahamowanie spekulacji na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 13 kwietnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Projekt ustawy, zgłoszony przez Lewicę, ma na celu ograniczenie praktyki zwaną „flippingiem” na rynku nieruchomości. Zjawisko to polega na nabywaniu nieruchomości po niskiej cenie i ich szybkiej revendycji z dużym zyskiem. Praktyka ta często obejmuje mieszkania wymagające remontu lub takie, które są sprzedawane w sytuacji przymusowej przez dłużników lub właścicieli nieświadomych ich prawdziwej wartości rynkowej.

Kluczową zmianą proponowaną w projekcie jest powiązanie wysokości podatku od czynności cywilnoprawnych (PCC) z okresem, w jakim nieruchomość zostanie odsprzedana przez kupującego. Nowe stawki podatku to: 10%, jeśli mieszkanie zostanie sprzedane w ciągu roku od zakupu, 6%, jeśli sprzedaż nastąpi w ciągu dwóch lat, i 4%, jeśli sprzedaż nastąpi w ciągu trzech lat.

Celem takiego rozwiązania jest stabilizacja rynku mieszkaniowego poprzez zniechęcanie do spekulacyjnego handlu nieruchomościami. Wicemarszałkini Senatu, Magdalena Biejat, argumentuje, że praktyki spekulacyjne, które są zakazane w innych sektorach gospodarki, powinny być również ograniczone na rynku nieruchomości.

Jednak nie wszyscy podzielają ten entuzjazm. Krytycy nowych przepisów wskazują na potencjalne negatywne konsekwencje takiego rozwiązania. Obawy dotyczą przede wszystkim uczciwych nabywców, którzy nie mają zamiaru spekulować, ale mogą teraz zostać obciążeni wyższym podatkiem. Wynikiem może być ograniczona dostępność mieszkań dla osób szukających lokum na rynku.

Problemem na polskim rynku nieruchomości jest nie tylko zjawisko „flippingu”, ale także brak regulacji chroniących wynajmujących przed nieuczciwym zajęciem mieszkania. To dlatego ceny najmu rosną, a wynajmujący obawiają się o własne mienie, niechcący wynajmują mieszkania. Ta sytuacja prowadzi do spadku liczby dostępnych lokali do wynajęcia i wzrostu cen tych, które są dostępne na rynku.

Proponowane zmiany w prawie mają na celu stworzenie bardziej stabilnego i sprawiedliwego rynku nieruchomości w Polsce. Niezależnie od ostatecznego kształtu ustawy, konieczne jest wprowadzenie przemyślanych i wyważonych rozwiązań, które uwzględnią potrzeby zarówno inwestorów, jak i uczciwych nabywców.

The real estate industry in Poland is facing a new proposed law aimed at curbing the practice known as „flipping.” This practice involves purchasing properties at a low price and quickly reselling them for a large profit. Flipping often involves properties that require renovations or are being sold in distressed situations by debtors or owners unaware of their true market value.

A key change proposed in the legislation is linking the rate of the civil law transactions tax (PCC) to the period in which the property is resold by the buyer. The new tax rates are as follows: 10% if the property is sold within one year of purchase, 6% if the sale occurs within two years, and 4% if the sale occurs within three years.

The aim of this solution is to stabilize the housing market by discouraging speculative trading of properties. Magdalena Biejat, the Deputy Marshal of the Senate, argues that speculative practices, which are prohibited in other sectors of the economy, should also be limited in the real estate market.

However, not everyone shares this enthusiasm. Critics of the new regulations point to potential negative consequences of such a solution. Concerns primarily revolve around honest buyers who have no intention of speculating but may now be burdened with higher taxes. As a result, there may be limited availability of housing for those in search of a place to live on the market.

The problem in the Polish real estate market goes beyond just the phenomenon of flipping, but also the lack of regulations protecting landlords from unfair occupancy of their properties. This is why rental prices are increasing, and landlords are hesitant to rent out their properties, fearing unintended rental occupation. This situation leads to a decrease in the number of available rental properties and an increase in prices for those that are on the market.

The proposed changes in the law aim to create a more stable and fair real estate market in Poland. Regardless of the final shape of the legislation, it is necessary to introduce well-thought-out and balanced solutions that take into account the needs of both investors and honest buyers.